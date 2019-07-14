Silverstone denies new race fee is $25m

Jul.14 (GMM) Silverstone has played down reports about the new British GP race fee.
Earlier this week, Formula 1 announced that Silverstone will remain on the calendar for the next five years at least.
The circuit-owning British Racing Drivers’ Club had terminated the previous contract for financial reasons. British newspapers claimed the new fee is $25 million per year.
F1 business journalist Christian Sylt told Forbes that $25m would be 3.6 per cent lower than the previous contract.
But he also claimed: “A well-placed source said yesterday that Silverstone actually settled on $17 million, not $25 million as has been reported.”
Either way, Silverstone appears to be paying less than the previous contract, which could interest promoters in Germany, Italy, Mexico and Spain who are also in talks with Liberty Media.
Liberty would not comment on the $25m fee.
But a spokesman for the British circuit said: “I don’t know where this figure came from.
“The only time a figure was mentioned in the press conference it was $125m but that referred to the amount of investment that will go in to the Silverstone site over the next five years and was nothing to do with the contract,” the Silverstone spokesman added.
29/09/2015 Ecclestone admits British GP axe could fall Sep.29 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has confirmed that the running of next year's British grand prix is in doubt. Amid similar doubts over the future of another historic race, the Italian GP […]
18/07/2018 F1 eyes 20-year deal for Miami GP Jul.18 (GMM) Yet another meeting could finally mean the green light for a grand prix in Miami. We have reported that Liberty Media is holding fire on publishing the 2019 calendar because […]
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track. Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
19/01/2017 Silverstone ‘will drop’ British GP – source Jan.19 (GMM) Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British grand prix. Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) […]
06/09/2016 Palmer’s father could be British GP saviour Sep.6 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer's father has emerged as a potential saviour for the British grand prix. F1 business journalist Christian Sylt has reported that the future of the historic race […]
28/08/2016 Someone must save British GP – Ecclestone Aug.28 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has admitted the future of the historic British grand prix is in doubt. Writing in the Independent, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said […]
18/12/2018 Silverstone proposes new F1 deal for 2020 Dec.18 (GMM) Silverstone has stepped up its bid to remain on the F1 calendar. Last year, amid growing losses, the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) triggered a break […]
24/06/2018 British GP rescue talks scheduled for Monday Jun.24 (GMM) Talks to save the British grand prix are set to take place. The Sun reports that a meeting will happen on Monday, after organisers of the Silverstone race last year […]