Stop calling F1 ‘boring’ – Hamilton

Jul.3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has urged reporters to “chill” rather than denounce Formula 1 as boring.
Mercedes has won every race so far in 2019 except for Austria, where the team suffered cooling problems. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, in the Ferrari, instead tussled for victory in a thrilling race.
“You guys have been begging for racing for ages and you got it,” championship leader Hamilton told reporters.
“Ultimately, I guess what it shows is that you can’t look at just one weekend and complain because that is what seems to happen.
“One weekend doesn’t go so well and then everyone is like, ‘oh racing is boring’. Then you have a race like this and it’s exciting, then the next race it’s boring again.
“You just have to make up your mind, and chill. Racing is racing,” Hamilton added.
