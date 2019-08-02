F1 teams to decide 2020 Spanish GP fate

27/07/2019 Barcelona denies 2020 Spanish GP deal done Jul.27 (GMM) Barcelona has denied reports that it has rescued the embattled Spanish GP for 2020.
It was believed that Hockenheim and Barcelona would be axed in order to make room for new […]
22/06/2019 Hockenheim still ‘fighting’ for German GP Jun.22 (GMM) Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix.
It is believed Hockenheim and Barcelona are the existing circuits most likely to be axed in order to make […]
08/05/2019 Spanish GP negotiations ‘completely alive’ May 8 (GMM) Negotiations to keep Barcelona on the F1 calendar are "completely alive".
That is the claim of what the Spanish newspaper Marca calls an "authorised source". Recent reports […]
14/05/2019 2020 Dutch GP does not stop Barcelona talks May 14 (GMM) Zandvoort's soon-to-be-announced 2020 Dutch GP does not mean Barcelona is out of the running to also be on the calendar next year.
Vincenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya […]
12/12/2018 Barcelona hopes for new F1 contract Dec.12 (GMM) Organisers of the Spanish grand prix are still not sure they will reach a new agreement with Liberty Media.
Vicenc Aguilera, the Circuit de Catalunya boss, told Spanish […]
31/03/2019 Brawn hints at more than 21 races for 2020 Mar.31 (GMM) Ross Brawn has suggested Liberty Media's plan to expand the calendar to 25 races is on track.
Currently, there are 21 races, but most teams argue that they are on the limit […]
16/05/2019 Mexico has ‘no contract’ for 2020 GP May 16 (GMM) Mexico looks set to lose its place on the F1 calendar.
It is a highly popular race, but organisers are yet to agree a new deal with Liberty Media for 2020.
Liberty needs to […]
25/07/2019 Carey admits German GP talks ‘difficult’ Jul.25 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted talks about the future of the German GP are "difficult".
It is expected that Hockenheim and Barcelona will be excluded from next year's 21-race […]
28/07/2019 Hockenheim could be stand-by race for 2020 Jul.28 (GMM) Hockenheim's best chance of staying on the F1 calendar is if the projects in Vietnam or Zandvoort falter.
FIA president Jean Todt said at the scene of probably the last […]
19/06/2019 Carey still planning for 25 race calendars Jun.19 (GMM) Liberty Media looks set to push ahead with plans for greater than 21-race calendars in the future.
Vietnam and Zandvoort are joining the 2020 schedule, but Liberty has […]