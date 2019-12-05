Kubica could affect Fittipaldi’s Haas plans

Dec.5 (GMM) Pietro Fittipaldi has admitted Robert Kubica could throw a spanner in the works of his Formula 1 plans for 2020.

Last month, we reported the 23-year-old grandson of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi’s statement that “negotiations are well advanced” to continue as a development driver with Haas.

But he also wants a more significant role for 2020.

“If I continue with Haas, I want to have a bigger role,” Fittipaldi, who combined his F1 role with the German touring car championship DTM this year, is quoted by Germany’s Motorsport-Magazin.com.

“There is no longer an in-season test, so it would be important to take part in free practice sessions,” said the Brazilian.

But he admitted that uncertainty has been created by Haas’ rumoured negotiations with Williams refugee Kubica, whose sponsor Orlen has also been linked with the American team.

It is believed Kubica, like Fittipaldi, is eyeing a split F1-DTM programme for 2020.

“I don’t know exactly either,” Fittipaldi said when asked about that at the Abu Dhabi test.

“We are waiting to see what happens there. I do not know all the rumours and what’s really going on there, but I would like to continue with the team and I’m confident it will work.”

He said another year dividing his time between F1 and DTM is possible for 2020.

“DTM could be a possibility,” said Fittipaldi, “but we also look at other options like Super Formula 1.

“I would like to go formula racing again, because my goal is still Formula 1. That’s my dream and I’ll give everything to reach it.”



Share this story:

Tweet

Email

Print



Related