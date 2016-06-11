Canadian Grand Prix – Qualifying

Hamilton on Pole with a 1:12.812 from Rosberg (+0.062), Vettel (+0.178), Ricciardo (+0.354), Verstappen (+0.602), Raikkonen (+0.767), Bottas (+0.858), Massa (+0.957), Hulkenberg (+1.140) & Alonso (+1.526)
Knocked out of Q2: Perez, Button, Kvyat, Gutierrez, Grosjean and Sainz (crashed). Hamilton quickest
Knocked out of Q1: Palmer, Wehrlein, Ericsson, Nasr, Haryanto and Magnussen (didn’t take part). Rosberg quickest
