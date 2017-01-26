Bottas more talented than Rosberg – Merhi

Jan.26 (GMM) One of Valtteri Bottas’ former rivals thinks the Finn is actually more talented than the reigning world champion he is replacing at Mercedes.

In 2008, a then teenage Bottas won the European Formula Renault series ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and former Manor driver Roberto Merhi.

Now, Spaniard Merhi thinks 27-year-old Bottas will give triple world champion Lewis Hamilton a run for his money at the world champion team.

“I’m sure Bottas has more talent than Rosberg,” Merhi, now a sports car driver, told Spanish radio Cadena Cope.

“Yes, Rosberg managed to win a title and is a hard worker, but I think Bottas has more innate talent and I really think he’s going to fight with Hamilton,” he added.

Merhi also rejects the theory that because of Hamilton’s success, Bottas will struggle for traction at Mercedes.

“Although it doesn’t seem like it, it’s also his (Bottas’) home,” he said.

“He was already a Mercedes driver when he raced in Formula 3 and was managed by Toto Wolff since 2007,” Merhi explained.

Merhi also played down the theory that if Bottas was unable to clearly dominate Felipe Massa at Williams, he will definitely struggle alongside Hamilton.

“I think his 2014 season was very good,” he said.

“Perhaps with a car that instead of getting a little better each year actually got a little worse affected him as a driver,” added Merhi.

But although clearly rating Bottas’ talent, Merhi expressed surprise that Mercedes went for the Finn rather than one of the German marque’s own junior drivers.

“Perhaps it is only by the fact that Toto Wolff was his manager,” he said, “especially considering that Bottas was never 100 per cent in the Mercedes programme unlike Pascal Wehrlein.

“I personally thought they would put Wehrlein in there. It seems to me that it’s more the Toto Wolff (development) programme than the Mercedes programme,” Merhi concluded.

Related News

  • 16/11/2015 Mercedes, not Hamilton to decide strategy – Wolff Nov.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes will continue to make the call on race strategy, following the complaints of world champion driver Lewis Hamilton. In Brazil, teammate Nico Rosberg […]
  • 28/03/2015 Boss plays down ‘naughty’ Rosberg-Hamilton move Mar.28 (GMM) Toto Wolff on Saturday played down suggestions the tension between Mercedes' drivers could be set to reignite. During qualifying at Sepang, Lewis Hamilton was momentarily […]
  • 10/06/2015 Rosberg plays down Hamilton ‘inequality’ story Jun.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has played down a controversy about an episode of apparent 'radio coaching' inequality during the Canadian grand prix. During the Montreal race, Lewis […]
  • 29/05/2016 Wolff excuses Hamilton for bad mood in Monaco May 29 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton's bad mood on Saturday was understandable. Reporters said the reigning world champion - usually calm and chirpy in 2016 - was obviously […]
  • 08/03/2016 Drivers to ‘fend for ourselves’ in 2016 – Rosberg Mar.8 (GMM) The further clampdown on pit-to-driver radio communications in 2016 will spice up the action. That is the view of a couple of 2016 drivers, after Mercedes chief Toto Wolff […]
  • 11/07/2016 Radio ban making waves again after Rosberg penalty Jul.11 (GMM) F1's controversial ban on radio instructions is making waves again, as world champion Lewis Hamilton moved to within a single point of the title lead on Sunday. Actually, […]
  • 20/06/2016 Hamilton finds allies in radio rules complaint Jun.20 (GMM) The big topic after Sunday's inaugural F1 race in Baku was the controversial limitations on radio traffic between driver and pitwall. As his points comeback faltered on the […]
  • 21/03/2016 ‘Game on’ says Mercedes as Ferrari looms Mar.21 (GMM) "Game on!" declared a smiling world champion Lewis Hamilton after the Australian grand prix, as he finished second behind teammate Nico Rosberg. The Briton was notably - and […]
  • 09/06/2015 Wolff plays down Hamilton ‘radio coaching’ Jun.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down suggestions Mercedes did not treat its drivers equally during the Canadian grand prix. During the Montreal race, leader Lewis Hamilton's engineer […]
  • 13/04/2015 Rosberg vows to ‘move on’ after Hamilton run-in Apr.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has vowed to move on after his post-race run-in with teammate Lewis Hamilton in China. Addressing his fans in a video posted on social media from the Shanghai […]