Family should tell truth about Schumacher – Weber

Jan.19 (GMM) Michael Schumacher’s former long-time manager has criticised the F1 legend’s family.
Willi Weber, who guided Schumacher’s ultra-successful career from the junior categories and onto titles with Benetton and Ferrari, thinks the German’s family and management is wrong to have shut out the world in the wake of his 2013 skiing crash and injuries.
“For some time now, I’ve been saying that the Schumacher family is not telling the whole truth,” Weber told the German weekly magazine Bunte.
“It’s time to pour pure wine for his millions of fans,” he added, referring to the fact that almost nothing is known about 48-year-old Schumacher’s current health status.
“But I’m biting on granite, because for a long time my advice is no longer heard,” Weber said.
But he said he remains hopeful that he will again talk to his old friend some day.
“When I’m home alone and the phone rings, I often feel that it will be Michael saying ‘Willi, how’s it going?’ Hope dies last,” said Weber.
24/12/2015 Schumacher plight still ‘hurts’ – Willi Weber Dec.24 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former manager says he no longer watches motor sport. "It hurts," said Willi Weber, referring to the plight of his former charge Schumacher, who two […]
27/12/2015 Former manager not allowed to visit Schumacher Dec.27 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former manager has revealed he has been unable to visit the stricken F1 legend in the wake of his 2013 skiing crash. As the two-year anniversary of the […]
31/12/2014 Schu ‘cries when he hears family’ – report Dec.31 (GMM) Michael Schumacher often cries when he hears the voices of his family members, according to a report in the Italian magazine Autosprint. This week, the F1 legend's manager […]
30/05/2015 Kehm defends handling of Schumacher privacy May 30 (GMM) Manager Sabine Kehm has defended her handling of the media since Michael Schumacher's skiing crash seventeen months ago. Kehm and Schumacher's wife Corinna have often been […]
05/02/2016 Schumacher news ‘not good’ – Montezemolo Feb.5 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's former boss has caused a stir by suggesting the health condition of the F1 legend is "not good". "I constantly get news about him and it is not good," […]
12/05/2016 ‘Sources’ play down Schumacher health reports May 12 (GMM) "Official sources" have played down alarming reports about the health condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
A US source called 'Newseveryday', whose report was repeated […]
29/12/2015 Lawyer defends silence on Schumacher condition Dec.29 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's media lawyer has defended the right of the great German's family to fiercely defend his privacy. Tuesday is the two-year anniversary of the F1 legend's […]
15/11/2016 Brawn plays down Schumacher improvement quote Nov.15 (GMM) Ross Brawn has hit reverse gear after commenting on the mysterious health condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
As one of the few people still let into the embattled […]
14/03/2016 ‘No alternative’ to Schumacher silence – manager Mar.14 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager has defended the ongoing secrecy about the condition of the most successful F1 driver of all time. Now more than two years after his skiing […]