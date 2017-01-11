Williams not commenting on team shakeup

Jan.11 (GMM) Williams has declined to comment on a wave of speculation about the British team’s next moves.
Mercedes has now confirmed that Paddy Lowe has left the reigning champions and entered a period of ‘gardening leave’.
“I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone well at Mercedes,” said Lowe.
It is believed the news is a precursor to the next steps at Williams.
With Pat Symonds retiring, Lowe has been linked as his likely successor as technical boss. But reports have actually suggested that Lowe will become the new Williams team boss, relegating Claire Williams to a role alongside her father.
According to the speculation, the length of Lowe’s ‘gardening leave’ has been agreed between Mercedes and Williams, with the outcome now expected to lead to Valtteri Bottas’ move to succeed the retiring Nico Rosberg.
If that happens, it will almost certainly mean Felipe Massa calls off his retirement.
“It’s all so complicated,” Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
Another rumour is that, with Lowe becoming Williams boss, James Key might be heading to Williams in 2018 to succeed the retiring Symonds.
When contacted, Williams declined to comment.
As for Mercedes, it is expected that Mercedes will soon replace Lowe with the Ferrari refugee James Allison.
But the reigning world champions said that “In the short term, our stable technical organisation” including Aldo Costa and Geoff Willis will continue their work.
“We have the talent in place to continue our success of recent years and we plan to build upon it in 2017 and beyond,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
Mercedes said it will have more news on the matter “in due course”.
21/12/2016 McLaren says marketing chief still at team Dec.21 (GMM) McLaren has clarified claims that another key member of the Honda-powered team is leaving.
It has been all change at Woking recently, with supremo Ron Dennis leaving and now […]
12/12/2016 Lowe to Williams, Allison to Mercedes – report Dec.12 (GMM) Paddy Lowe looks set to leave Mercedes and return to Williams.
At the weekend, McLaren denied reports claiming Lowe, 54, was actually set to vacate his post as Mercedes' […]
15/12/2016 Symonds not denying Paddy Lowe rumours Dec.15 (GMM) Pat Symonds has refused to deny reports that Paddy Lowe will replace him as Williams' technical boss.
It is strongly rumoured that, with Lowe's Mercedes contract ending, the […]
16/09/2016 Lowe hits back at Ferrari switch rumours Sep.16 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has hit back at rumours linking him with a switch to Ferrari.
The Italian newspaper La Stampa claimed that, with James Allison recently stepping down at Ferrari […]
11/09/2015 ‘No damage’ after Ferrari rumours – Bottas Sep.11 (GMM) His performance may have been hurt, but Valtteri Bottas insists his relationship with Williams is undamaged in the wake of intense rumours. While the 26-year-old Finn was […]
24/06/2015 Ferrari makes move to sign Bottas – report Jun.24 (GMM) Ferrari has launched a bid to secure the services of Valtteri Bottas, according to Germany's Bild newspaper. Amid heightening speculation about Kimi Raikkonen's future at […]
24/07/2016 Wolff plays down threat to Bottas’ F1 future Jul.24 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down the uncertainty surrounding Valtteri Bottas' future on the F1 grid.
According to rumours, Williams is considering a full shake-up of its current […]
10/01/2017 Lowe could become Williams boss – report Jan.10 (GMM) Paddy Lowe could leave his role as Mercedes' technical boss in order to become the overall chief at Williams.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, explaining […]
18/11/2016 Allison, Lowe rumours on the rise Nov.18 (GMM) Speculation is rising by the week that James Allison's future may be at Mercedes.
Earlier this year, following the sudden death of his wife, the Briton left Ferrari and has […]
05/08/2015 Symonds slams Ferrari over Bottas rumours Aug.5 (GMM) Pat Symonds has hit out at Ferrari, accusing the Italian team of triggering the speculation about Valtteri Bottas' future. Finn Bottas has clearly been targeted by Ferrari […]