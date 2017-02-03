2017 rules good for F1 and for me – Magnussen

Feb.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen thinks the 2017 rules will be good for formula one — and for him.

The Danish driver, who has switched from Renault to the small Ferrari-linked American team Haas, argues that the bigger tyres and more downforce is exactly what the sport needed.

“It’s great,” he told the Danish newspaper BT.

“I love the idea that in 2017 we are likely to drive the fastest formula one cars ever,” Magnussen, 24, said.

“And I think the new regulations were needed,” he explained. “We need tyres that are more durable. And if the cars have more grip, it means we can push them more.

“It will fit well to my driving style. I have had a tendency to push the cars we’ve had in recent years too much, and it has usually only caused problems.

“The cars will fit my aggressive style much better,” Magnussen said.

Magnussen was speaking after spending time getting to know his new team, after previously having worked for the much bigger outfits McLaren and Renault.

“It is a group of nice people, and it’s very cool to get to know them in such a short time. It’s only been possible because it’s a small team,” he said.

He has visited Haas’ Banbury setup in the UK, the team’s main headquarters in North Carolina (USA), and even stopped in at team partner Ferrari’s fabled Maranello base.

“It was a special experience to go and see it (Maranello),” said Magnussen. “But we are of course Haas and we improve our car and get the best out of our car ourselves.

“The new car will be fast,” he added, “but how fast compared to the other teams is a little hard to guess. But I’m pretty sure that all the cars will be much faster this year.

“I’ve prepared myself as best I can and trained hard. I don’t feel that I could have done more.”

Related News

  • 04/01/2017 Haas ‘better fit’ than Renault or McLaren – Magnussen Jan.4 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is sure he will enjoy his F1 career more now that he has switched teams for the second time. The Dane debuted for McLaren, but fell out with Ron Dennis, who […]
  • 20/01/2017 Haas ‘easier’ than McLaren, Renault – Magnussen Jan.20 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is already enjoying life at his new F1 home. After an abortive career so far, falling out with both McLaren and Renault after single seasons with the […]
  • 16/09/2015 McLaren will not stop Magnussen exit Sep.16 (GMM) McLaren has denied reports it allowed the option on Kevin Magnussen's contract to "lapse". The reports coincided with intense speculation the Danish driver is set to leave […]
  • 13/11/2016 Grosjean backs Magnussen’s Renault exit Nov.13 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed his incoming teammate Kevin Magnussen's decision to leave the works Renault team in order to join Haas. A year ago, Frenchman Grosjean made the […]
  • 30/11/2016 Magnussen looking forward to ‘simple’ Haas team Nov.30 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he is looking forward to the simplicity of the Haas team, after a year at the French works outfit Renault. At his final grand prix with Renault […]
  • 04/02/2016 Renault chance ‘even better’ than McLaren – Magnussen snr Feb.4 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's father thinks the new Renault adventure has even more potential than if the 23-year-old had been retained by McLaren. Jan Magnussen, himself a former F1 […]
  • 11/11/2016 Renault kept Palmer for ‘continuity’ – Vasseur Nov.11 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he turned down an offer to stay with Renault for 2017. Instead, the French works team has retained Jolyon Palmer to join the incoming Nico […]
  • 01/02/2017 ‘No disasters’ as Haas prepares for season two Feb.1 (GMM) F1's small American team Haas appears to be enjoying a smooth winter period. Although the second season for new F1 teams is notoriously difficult, Renault refugee Kevin […]
  • 03/03/2016 Magnussen happier at Renault than at McLaren Mar.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen appears a happier man in 2016, in the wake of his ill-fated McLaren adventure. "I can feel that he fits in really well in this team," his mother Britt said in […]
  • 26/08/2016 Magnussen admits talks with Renault rivals Aug.26 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has admitted he has been in contact with other teams because Renault is yet to sign him up for the 2017 season. After the McLaren experience, the Dane […]