FIA denies ‘conflict of interest’

Feb.16 (GMM) F1’s governing body has hit back at reports a “conflict of interest” could be set to trigger a full European investigation into the sport.
The European parliament this week voted through calls for an investigation into governance, income, and the fact a 1 per cent shareholding netted the FIA a $80 windfall after approving the Liberty Media buyout.
In a statement on Thursday, the FIA said it “has been made aware of certain declarations and comments, clearly inaccurately informed or made maliciously, relating to this (sale) process.”
The reports had alleged the FIA’s dual role as a regulator and a co-owner violated an earlier agreement that could now see F1’s commercial contracts declared illegal.
But the FIA said “there is no conflict of interest”, adding that it would “be happy to demonstrate the absence of any conflict of interest to any competent authority that may so request”.
27/09/2016 EU politician questions F1’s Liberty sale Sep.27 (GMM) A European politician has questioned whether F1's high profile sale to Liberty Media should be allowed to proceed.
Earlier, it was British EU parliamentarian Anneliese Dodds […]
09/09/2016 F1 takeover must clear two hurdles Sep.9 (GMM) F1's sale to US tycoon John Malone's Liberty Media is yet to clear two significant hurdles.
The first is the approval of the sport's governing body, the FIA.
FIA president […]
17/09/2016 Europe could put brakes on F1 sale – Mosley Sep.17 (GMM) Former FIA president Max Mosley has warned that the European Commission could put the brakes on the sale of F1 to Liberty Media.
Before current majority owners CVC can get […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
08/09/2016 Ecclestone staying as F1 sale announced Sep.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone is staying in formula one, despite earlier speculation that the F1 supremo would be ousted amid the sale deal to Liberty Media.
That deal was announced late […]
21/12/2016 Sauber tips Liberty to be fairer to small teams Dec.21 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn thinks F1's new owners are sympathetic to the idea of a fairer distribution of power among the teams.
So disillusioned with the way prize money and […]
16/02/2017 F1 inches closer to European investigation Feb.16 (GMM) The European parliament has taken another step closer to initiating an investigation into formula one.
We reported this week that parliamentarians were poised to vote, after […]
19/09/2016 No new Singapore GP deal agreed yet Sep.19 (GMM) The Singapore grand prix weekend was run and won without a new deal being agreed for the future.
We reported that talks took place at the scene of the spectacular night race […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
09/12/2016 Liberty to vote on F1 buyout in January Dec.9 (GMM) F1's acquisition by Liberty Media will speed ahead early next year.
Currently, the company headed by US media tycoon John Malone has started to take over the commercial […]