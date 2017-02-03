SMP not looking to deepen F1 involvement

12/05/2016 Russia to have F1 team eventually – Petrov May 12 (GMM) Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov thinks plans for a Russian team are on track.
Petrov, who raced for Renault and Caterham, now drives in Le Mans sports cars with SMP Racing, […]
10/02/2016 Petrov eyes F1 future for Russian team Feb.10 (GMM) F1 could have a Russian team in the not-too-distant future. Former Renault and Caterham driver Vitaly Petrov, who was the first Russian to race in formula one, will this […]
04/05/2016 Billionaire eyes Russian F1 team May 4 (GMM) A billionaire has admitted he would like to establish a Russian formula one team. In February, as former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov signed for the Le Mans LMP2 team SMP Racing, […]
30/04/2016 Russia GP secure with Putin’s backing – Ecclestone Apr.30 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says Russia will stay on the F1 schedule so long as it has the backing of Vladimir Putin. The F1 supremo is an avowed admirer of the controversial Russian […]
12/12/2016 Sirotkin eyes Renault race seat for 2018 Dec.12 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has admitted he is pushing to become Renault's race driver by 2018.
Third in this year's GP2 standings, the young Russian was a Renault test driver this year […]
12/10/2015 Cregan wants quick decision over Sochi night race Oct.12 (GMM) Richard Cregan wants a decision to be made quickly if next year's Russian grand prix is going to be held under floodlights. Earlier, we reported that Russian deputy prime […]
29/04/2016 Russia GP night race talks still on Apr.29 (GMM) Talks are still on track for Sochi to switch to a night race format in the future. Last year, it was reported the Russian organisers, supported by president Vladimir Putin, […]
27/04/2016 Sirotkin deal could go beyond 2016 – manager Apr.27 (GMM) Renault's new works team surprised the F1 world on Tuesday when it revealed the identity of its new test driver. It was in 2013 when Sergey Sirotkin, then a teenager, was […]
01/10/2015 Putin approves night race switch for Sochi Oct.1 (GMM) Vladimir Putin has given his approval to the switch to floodlights for the Russian grand prix at Sochi. In August, promoter Sergei Vorobyov travelled to Spa for talks with […]
01/10/2016 Sochi promoter denies 2017 race doubts Oct.1 (GMM) Russian grand prix promoter Sergey Vorobyov has denied that Sochi is another race that could be endangered for 2017.
The FIA has now released a 21-race 2017 calendar that […]