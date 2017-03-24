Alonso sidesteps Honda axe rumours

Mar.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has refused to comment on speculation McLaren is contemplating dumping its hapless works engine partner Honda.
After a tough opening two years of the Anglo-Japanese collaboration, McLaren is still at the back of the field and struggling for mere reliability due to Honda’s new power unit.
One rumour is the McLaren has basically already written off the first four races as it looks towards the return to Europe for the Spanish grand prix in May.
“I don’t know. I don’t write anything off,” Alonso is quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.
“We are not here to wait four, six or eight races to improve the situation. That’s how formula one works — it’s not a charity.”
Some might say that sounds like the Spaniard’s endorsement of rumours McLaren must now dump Honda and switch to customer Mercedes power.
Alonso said: “This question is better addressed to the leadership of the team.
“Of course I am aware of the rumours, but I try not to pay attention to them.
“It’s frustrating that after two years, everyone is moving forward and Honda is where they were two years ago. Let’s hope we can fix the situation — I asked the team to react strongly and very soon,” he added.
Alonso acknowledged that Honda has already made “a lot of changes” between the Barcelona tests and Melbourne, but trackside observers noticed that the Honda engine was making odd ‘bang’ sounds during practice on Friday.
Yet another rumour is that Honda is not willing to take all the blame for McLaren’s situation.
Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa said: “In the last two days of the second test week, the problems were caused by vibrations of the car. It was not just a problem with the engine.”
He also seemed to hit back at Alonso’s claim that while the new generation of F1 cars is much faster, his McLaren can take almost every corner at full-throttle due to the weakness of the power unit.
“I think the power is better than Abu Dhabi last year,” Hasegawa insisted, “but the drag has increased. And as the tyres are wider, the drivers may feel that the speed has dropped.”
10/07/2016 McLaren-Honda to fight Mercedes in 2017 – Alonso Jul.10 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has switched his focus to 2017, reassured that he made the right decision to build up the new McLaren-Honda project over three years.
The Spaniard has been […]
13/10/2015 Alonso doubts he will race beyond 2017 Oct.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down the likelihood that he will drive a single race beyond the end of his current McLaren contract. Amid McLaren-Honda's abysmal 2015, there have […]
19/03/2016 Boullier will not ‘convince’ Alonso to stay in F1 Mar.19 (GMM) Eric Boullier insists it is not his "responsibility" to convince Fernando Alonso to keep racing in formula one. With McLaren-Honda still only a midfield runner in 2016, […]
26/07/2015 Lauda tips McLaren-Honda to succeed Jul.26 (GMM) Niki Lauda has tipped Fernando Alonso and McLaren-Honda to bounce back from their current trough. The once-great team's abysmal 2015 was summed up in Hungarian qualifying, […]
24/02/2016 Alonso says Mercedes ‘stronger than ever’ Feb.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso slammed a British journalist for having suggested that Tuesday was effectively 'D-day' in his formula one career. London's Times newspaper had published a […]
18/05/2016 Honda wants to ‘challenge Mercedes in 2017’ May 18 (GMM) Honda's Yusuke Hasegawa is looking ahead with confidence to the grand prix in Monaco next weekend.
Fernando Alonso called his Q3 breakthrough in Barcelona a "milestone", but […]
23/10/2015 Honda has ‘found the way’ with upgrade – Alonso Oct.23 (GMM) It sounds odd, but Jenson Button says he wants McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso to "annihilate" him this weekend in Austin. That is because only the Spaniard's car is […]
31/10/2016 Alonso looks ahead to post-season ‘holiday’ Oct.31 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has suggested he will not be unhappy once the chequered flag waves in Abu Dhabi.
McLaren has had a much better season this year than 2015, when the new works […]