Back injury ‘all good’ for Melbourne – Wehrlein

Mar.23 (GMM) F1 doctors on Thursday gave Pascal Wehrlein the green light to race in Australia, following a back injury that marred his pre-season.
“The back is all good now,” the Sauber driver is quoted by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport in Melbourne.
Wehrlein missed the first Barcelona test but returned without major issue for the final days of running before Melbourne.
The German said: “I was in Austria again after the tests and got back to full training.”
However, Wehrlein admits his winter programme was affected, conceding recently that he could be behind the eight ball for the opening races of 2017.
“The situation is how it is,” he said on Thursday. “I have to cope with that. But it should not be an excuse that I missed the first test week because it was my fault. The laps from the second test week must be enough.”
29/06/2015 F1 drops Jerez as 2016 test venue Jun.29 (GMM) F1 has reportedly dumped Jerez as a winter test location for 2016. Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claims that, to cut costs, the sport has decided to reduce its official […]
01/03/2017 Wehrlein not dwelling on missed Merc seat Mar.1 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein insists he is not dwelling on having missed out on the plum Mercedes seat for 2017.
The young German was seriously considered as a potential replacement for […]
07/03/2017 Wehrlein gets green light for Sauber return Mar.7 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has been given the green light to return to action with Sauber this week.
Having switched to the Swiss team from Manor, the Mercedes junior had to sit out the […]
06/03/2017 Giovinazzi says 2017 priority is Ferrari Mar.6 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi insists his priority for 2017 is his role as Ferrari's reserve driver.
That is despite the fact the Italian was drafted into the Sauber driver lineup for […]
13/01/2016 Two post-race tests in 2016 – report Jan.13 (GMM) F1 teams will test in the days after two European grands prix in 2016, it emerged on Wednesday. Germany's Auto Motor und Sport said there will be four days of in-season […]
19/02/2015 Rosberg suffering inflamed nerve in neck – report Feb.19 (GMM) Both of Mercedes' race drivers are out of action at present. World champion Lewis Hamilton kicked off the team's four-day test at Barcelona early on Thursday, but had to […]
04/03/2015 Force India admits Q2 ‘difficult’ for Melbourne Mar.4 (GMM) Force India is expecting to be near the back of the grid at next weekend's Melbourne season opener. Due to cash-flow and supplier trouble, the Silverstone based team's 2015 […]
04/09/2016 2017 pre-season test dates emerge Sep.4 (GMM) The 2017 calendar is really starting to take shape, as the dates for the pre-season test schedule now emerge in the Monza paddock.
Earlier, it was suggested Pirelli wanted […]
20/02/2017 Wehrlein in doubt for second test, Melbourne Feb.20 (GMM) Speculation is already mounting that Pascal Wehrlein could miss more than just the start of winter testing next week.
Following his violent rollover crash at the Race of […]