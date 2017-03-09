GP2 set to become Formula 2

Mar.9 (GMM) GP2 looks set to be rebranded as ‘Formula 2’.
Ross Brawn, F1’s sporting chief on behalf of new owner Liberty Media, told Sport Bild: “The ultimate goal is putting formula one, F2 and F3 all together” in the way that the MotoGP categories are layered.
And that plan appears to be also backed by F1’s governing body.
In fact, it is believed an announcement of GP2’s rebranding is imminent.
FIA president Jean Todt told the Paris federation’s own Auto magazine: “Rationalising the pathway to formula one has been a major goal of the FIA in my time here and the designation of a new F2 would achieve that goal.”
