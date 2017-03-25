Mercedes removes trick suspension voluntarily

Mar.25 (GMM) Mercedes has “voluntarily” removed its controversial suspension system for the Australian grand prix.
It follows Saturday’s news that, following complaints about the active suspension-mimicking technology from Ferrari, the FIA told Red Bull to take off a similar system.
But Auto Motor und Sport says that while Mercedes’ version is technically legal, the team “doesn’t want to take any risks in the first race”.
Mercedes decision is also “because the system has no advantage in Melbourne”, correspondent Michael Schmidt added.
Another theory is that the technology is so complex, and so close to the borders of the regulations, that there is a risk the stewards may ultimately declare it illegal after the race has been run and won in Australia.
An FIA source said: “If we had the slightest doubt, we would have to communicate these doubts to the stewards. What do you think they would decide?”
09/02/2017 Melbourne protest possible over F1 row – report Feb.9 (GMM) An argument over clever and controversial suspension systems looks set to keep raging early in 2017.
Earlier, Ferrari called into question the legality of setups being run by […]
14/02/2017 Suspension dispute still raging before test Feb.14 (GMM) A question mark continues to hang above the legality of the fastest two cars ahead of the 2017 season.
Although the new Mercedes and Red Bull cars are yet to be launched, it […]
21/01/2015 Honda still not happy with ‘unfreeze’ ruling Jan.21 (GMM) F1 returnee Honda this year may be allowed to do just a quarter of the engine development of its 2015 rivals Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault. After initially being left out of […]
11/08/2015 Teams critical of race-start clampdown – report Aug.11 (GMM) F1 engineers are concerned that the FIA's mid-season clampdown on race start procedures has not been properly thought through. Initially, the measure to put more onus on the […]
11/06/2016 FIA has eye on flexing Ferrari, Red Bull Jun.11 (GMM) Some flexing bodywork on the 2016 car has caught the eye of some rival teams.
That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, revealing that at high speed the rear wing […]
01/03/2017 Wolff, Horner say Melbourne protest possible Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull say the risk rival teams could lodge a protest in Melbourne still exists.
It comes despite the FIA issuing a new clarification about allegedly illegal […]
24/03/2017 Only Red Bull changed suspension system Mar.24 (GMM) Red Bull was the team most affected by a clampdown on controversial suspension systems ahead of the Australian grand prix.
That is the claim of the latest media reports, […]