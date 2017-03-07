Toro Rosso still open to engine name change

Mar.7 (GMM) Toro Rosso is still open to the idea of changing the official name of its engine before the start of the 2017 season.
After the acrimonious semi-works relationship between Red Bull and Renault ended, Red Bull stayed with the French supplier for 2016 but sold the naming rights of the power unit to watch sponsor Tag-Heuer.
Now, as the junior team Toro Rosso also switches to Renault power, the Italian outfit is looking to follow suit with a similar rebranding deal.
On the final 2017 entry list released by the FIA, every detail was confirmed except the engine name for Toro Rosso, whose Renault power unit was listed as ‘TBC’ (to be confirmed).
“Some companies are interested in buying the name,” team boss Franz Tost is quoted by Speed Week.
“As soon as we conclude a contract, we will change the name.”
There are reports Toro Rosso suffered multiple reliability problems last week, mainly with the new 2017-spec Renault power unit.
But Tost said: “The car is good and both drivers gave positive comments about the car.”
Apparently even happier in the power unit department, however, is Gunther Steiner, boss of the small American outfit Haas.
As Sauber is using the 2016 Ferrari engine this year, Haas is the only team apart from the works Maranello outfit to be using Ferrari’s latest power unit in 2017.
Steiner said: “If I look at the others, they have quite a few problems. But compared to last year, Ferrari has made big steps, which is very good.”
