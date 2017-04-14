2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities

Apr.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017.

The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but 2017 is his first full season at McLaren-Honda.

But in Australia and China, the obvious stand-out performer for the struggling team was Fernando Alonso.

Vandoorne, however, insists: “I do not doubt my abilities at all.

“On paper, it may not have been the two best weekends of my life, but I have no doubts at all. I know that when we get a weekend without problems, the result will be there,” he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF in Bahrain.

“The most important thing for us right now is to bring updates for the car and show that our package is improving weekend after weekend,” the 24-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Vandoorne welcomed news that his teammate Alonso will skip Monaco next month to race at the Indy 500.

“It’s great for him to have the opportunity,” said the Belgian.

“But Monaco will perhaps be a grand prix where we will have more chances to do a good result, so we’ll do our best.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

