2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities

Apr.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017.
The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but 2017 is his first full season at McLaren-Honda.
But in Australia and China, the obvious stand-out performer for the struggling team was Fernando Alonso.
Vandoorne, however, insists: “I do not doubt my abilities at all.
“On paper, it may not have been the two best weekends of my life, but I have no doubts at all. I know that when we get a weekend without problems, the result will be there,” he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF in Bahrain.
“The most important thing for us right now is to bring updates for the car and show that our package is improving weekend after weekend,” the 24-year-old added.
Meanwhile, Vandoorne welcomed news that his teammate Alonso will skip Monaco next month to race at the Indy 500.
“It’s great for him to have the opportunity,” said the Belgian.
“But Monaco will perhaps be a grand prix where we will have more chances to do a good result, so we’ll do our best.”
13/04/2017 Indy 500 ‘not step away from F1’ – Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists his decision to skip next month's prestigious Monaco grand prix does not indicate his commitment to F1 is flagging.
"No, it (Indy) is a single race," […]
13/04/2017 Button not only option to replace Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Jenson Button appears in pole position to step in and contest next month's Monaco grand prix for McLaren.
It comes after the British team and Fernando Alonso shocked the […]
28/03/2017 Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull Mar.28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull's push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.
While some thought the energy drink-owned team was […]
14/04/2017 Grosjean would not let Alonso skip Monaco Apr.14 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he is surprised Fernando Alonso has decided to skip F1's prestigious Monaco grand prix.
The Spaniard and McLaren-Honda shocked the racing world this […]
27/05/2015 Rosberg wants ‘lucky’ wife at every race May 27 (GMM) Nico Rosberg wants his 'lucky charm' at every grand prix as he chases the 2015 title. In Australia, Malaysia, China and Bahrain, Mercedes teammate and reigning world […]
04/04/2016 McLaren ‘can count on’ Vandoorne in future Apr.4 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has left Bahrain a happy F1 debutant, even though he will probably have to hand back the keys to Fernando Alonso in China. The highly-rated Belgian, the […]
25/08/2016 Vandoorne says he could leave McLaren Aug.25 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says that if he doesn't race for McLaren next year, he could go elsewhere in pitlane.
The 24-year-old Belgian and reigning GP2 champion has been strongly […]
14/04/2017 Wehrlein hits back after injury speculation Apr.14 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has hit out at the media, as he returns from injury to contest this weekend's Bahrain grand prix.
The German sat out both Australia and China following his […]
17/04/2016 Nasr to get new chassis in Russia – report Apr.17 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is hoping his bad start to the 2016 season finally ends in Russia. In Australia, Bahrain and now China, the Brazilian has suggested that amid Sauber's obvious […]