F1 return now ‘more likely’ – Kubica

Apr.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says a return to F1 is now “more likely” than at any time since his serious rally crash in early 2011.

The Pole, now 32, was in the midst of a promising F1 career with BMW and then Renault when, while contesting a rally in the winter, he crashed and almost severed his wrist.

Kubica returned to motor racing at rally’s highest level, but was unable to drive a single seater due to the limitations on the movement in his arm and hand.

But he is now shaping up to race in the premier LMP1 class at Le Mans in 2017, saying a potential return to formula one someday is no longer a distant dream.

“I am not thinking of returning for now,” he told the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, “but it is not a closed chapter for me.

“It is now much more likely than it was two years ago,” Kubica added. “Perhaps one day my patience will be rewarded.

“I will not say anything until it is sure.”



