Mick Schumacher ‘not ready for F1’ yet

08/04/2015 Manager wants calm for Mick Schumacher’s debut Apr.8 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager on Wednesday urged for calm as the German legend's 16-year-old son started his own climb towards formula one. We reported earlier that 100 […]
04/11/2016 Schumacher on cusp of F3 step Nov.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is poised to step up to one of the final steps before hitting formula one -- European F3.
Teenager Lance Stroll, who at 18 is just a year […]
05/01/2017 Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1 Jan.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one.
Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the […]
07/10/2015 F3 leap not ruled out for Mick Schumacher Oct.7 (GMM) The immediate leap from Formula 4 to Formula 3 for F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son is not being ruled out. 16-year-old Mick, having graduated to single seaters this year, […]
25/04/2016 Mick Schu’s F1 road harder than Max’s – Jos Apr.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher may not experience as smooth a journey towards formula one as did F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen. That is the view of Max's father Jos, who was the F1 […]
13/04/2016 Mick Schumacher not thinking of F1 yet – manager Apr.13 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's manager has played down any talk the 17-year-old might soon be ready for formula one. Mick, the son of the F1 legend and seven time world champion Michael, […]
29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol".
Schumacher, who has just […]
28/12/2016 Schumacher’s son targets F1 title Dec.28 (GMM) Mick Schumacher says he wants to follow in his famous father's footsteps by winning the world championship.
"I want to be formula one world champion, like every driver," […]
20/02/2016 Schumacher moves to Ferrari-linked team Feb.20 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's team switch within the lower-tier categories of Formula 4 has now been confirmed. In early January, we reported that the 16-year-old son of F1 legend […]