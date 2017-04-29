Vettel backs struggling Raikkonen

14/04/2015 No ‘team orders’ at Ferrari anymore – Arrivabene Apr.14 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has ruled out boosting Ferrari's title hopes with the help of 'team orders'. After just three races, Sebastian Vettel is not only splitting the two […]
29/06/2015 Vettel wants Raikkonen to keep Ferrari seat Jun.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has thrown has voice behind Kimi Raikkonen's bid to keep his seat at Ferrari. The pair united as friends at the fabled Italian team in 2015, but while […]
26/09/2016 Raikkonen leaving F1 future open for now Sep.26 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen is leaving open the door to extending his F1 career even beyond 2017.
Ferrari has signed up the 2007 world champion for another season, but the Finn will turn […]
06/03/2017 Marchionne staying at Ferrari until 2021 Mar.6 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne will remain Ferrari's president until at least 2021.
That is the news in Italian reports including the authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport.
In January, […]
27/04/2016 Arrivabene plays down engine upgrade reports Apr.27 (GMM) Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene has played down reports an engine upgrade is set to give the Maranello team a big boost in Russia this weekend. We reported last week […]
02/05/2016 Raikkonen unsure about future beyond 2016 May 2 (GMM) The pressure on Kimi Raikkonen is mounting. The Finn, whose Ferrari contract runs out this year, opened his 2016 podium account on Sunday but boss Maurizio Arrivabene hinted […]
19/06/2016 Marchionne, in Baku, says title ‘wide open’ Jun.19 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne made a surprise appearance in Baku on Sunday and backed Ferrari to push on for the 2016 title.
Earlier, at a business event in Venice on Saturday, the […]
19/02/2016 Raikkonen must beat Vettel in 2016 – Salo Feb.19 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen should not be regarded as 'number 2' to teammate Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari. That is the view of fellow Finn and former Ferrari driver Mika Salo, who […]
14/05/2016 Raikkonen not too old for 2017 seat – Arrivabene May 14 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has indicated Kimi Raikkonen stands a strong chance of keeping his seat at Ferrari for 2017.
The Finn has often struggled since returning to Maranello […]
27/07/2015 ‘Angry’ Arrivabene ducks Kimi questions again Jul.27 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has denied he will now spend the summer break thinking about Kimi Raikkonen's future. "It's called the summer break because it's a break," the Italian […]