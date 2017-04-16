Wehrlein can still feel old back injury

14/04/2017 Wehrlein hits back after injury speculation Apr.14 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has hit out at the media, as he returns from injury to contest this weekend's Bahrain grand prix.
The German sat out both Australia and China following his […]
25/03/2017 Wehrlein sure of Sauber return in China Mar.25 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein on Saturday said he is confident he will be fit enough to return to his Sauber in China.
Although he told the German press he was in "no pain" in Melbourne […]
08/04/2017 Wehrlein hopes for Bahrain return Apr.8 (GMM) Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein says he is hopeful he will be fit enough to race in Bahrain next weekend.
The German is not in China at all, after he sat out the season opening […]
08/04/2017 Wehrlein fractured bone in winter crash – Wolff Apr.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has revealed that Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein actually fractured a bone in his back in his race of champions crash during the winter.
Rumours are swirling around […]
25/03/2017 Sauber replaces Wehrlein with Giovinazzi Mar.25 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein will sit out the rest of the 2017 season opener in Australia.
The German got FIA medical clearance to participate in Friday practice following his winter […]
09/04/2017 Kaltenborn disputes Wehrlein injury reports Apr.9 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has taken issue with fellow F1 boss Toto Wolff's description of Pascal Wehrlein's injury.
German Wehrlein drives for Sauber, but he remains managed by […]
29/04/2016 Alonso finally recovered after Melbourne crash Apr.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso said he is finally back to "100 per cent" fitness, more than a month after his huge crash in Australia. The Spaniard missed Bahrain and returned to action in […]
04/04/2017 Doubts surround Wehrlein ‘fitness’ story Apr.4 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could miss the entire China-Bahrain double header in the next two weeks, as a bizarre story about his physical fitness continues to unfold.
The […]
07/04/2017 Wehrlein fitness criticism ‘unfair’ – Kaltenborn Apr.7 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has hit back at rumours there is definitely more to the story regarding Pascal Wehrlein's supposed lack of fitness.
The young German missed Australia, is […]
17/04/2016 Nasr to get new chassis in Russia – report Apr.17 (GMM) Felipe Nasr is hoping his bad start to the 2016 season finally ends in Russia. In Australia, Bahrain and now China, the Brazilian has suggested that amid Sauber's obvious […]