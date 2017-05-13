Alonso plays down tennis criticism

May 13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has responded to criticism of his decision to swap the F1 track for a tennis court on Friday.
The Spaniard’s McLaren-Honda nightmare continued in Barcelona practice, when his engine spectacularly failed on the first lap.
But instead of staying at the Circuit de Catalunya afterwards, he left with his manager and trainer to play tennis.
“There are busy days ahead with all the travelling between America and Europe, I cannot train a lot, so I said I’d rather train than sit around in the paddock for two hours,” Alonso explained afterwards.
“What am I to do? Maybe some people misunderstood my action, but it was not about making fun of the work of the team,” he is quoted by Speed Week.
“It was about doing a little bit of training and getting my head clear. And that’s exactly what I did,” Alonso added.
It is the third consecutive year of Alonso’s McLaren misadventure, but he insists he is not banging his fist on Honda’s table.
“It is not about my career, my skills and my reputation,” he insisted. “It is about Honda and their money and their image,” he said.
“I try to support the team as much as possible and give everything in the car. I think the problem is bigger for Honda than for me.”
02/03/2015 Alonso entourage suspects car failure – report Mar.2 (GMM) A second week has begun with the saga surrounding Fernando Alonso's testing crash still high in the headlines. The most important issue, of course, is the McLaren-Honda […]
23/02/2015 Honda’s horror F1 return continues on Monday Feb.23 (GMM) Six years after pulling out of the sport, Honda is once again making headlines in formula one for all the wrong reasons. In the midst of an horror run of technical trouble […]
24/03/2017 Alonso sidesteps Honda axe rumours Mar.24 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has refused to comment on speculation McLaren is contemplating dumping its hapless works engine partner Honda.
After a tough opening two years of the […]
19/02/2015 McLaren troubles continue in Barcelona Feb.19 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's troubled pre-season continued on Thursday as the second winter test at Barcelona began. At lunch on day one at the Circuit de Catalunya, Jenson Button's work […]
26/02/2015 Alonso ‘wanted to test’ in Barcelona – Dennis Feb.26 (GMM) He was in hospital for four days, and is absent at the final winter test in Barcelona, but Fernando Alonso is "categorically not injured". That was the insistence on […]
03/03/2017 McLaren chassis ‘restless’ on track – de la Rosa Mar.3 (GMM) Honda is having a troubled start to its 2017 season, but the McLaren chassis is also far from perfect.
That is the claim of the British team's former driver Pedro de la Rosa, […]
10/07/2015 Ron Dennis still believes in me – Magnussen Jul.10 (GMM) As he pushes to return to the grid, Kevin Magnussen hopes McLaren supremo Ron Dennis' effort pays off. In May, Dennis travelled to Magussen's native Denmark, where he made […]
01/05/2017 Sauber to use McLaren gearbox – report May 1 (GMM) Sauber looks set to work closely with both McLaren and Honda in 2018 and beyond.
Long rumours that the Swiss team is becoming Honda's first power unit 'customer' were finally […]
02/10/2016 Current 21-race calendar ‘too much’ – Alonso Oct.2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso thinks the current F1 calendar is at the limit.
There are 21 races this year and there will be 21 again in 2017, but beyond that, the sport's new owner […]