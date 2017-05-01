Bottas starts bid for 2018 Mercedes contract

May 1 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas’ hopes of securing a new contract beyond 2017 took a big step forwards in Russia.

In his fourth race since switching from Williams to Mercedes, and amid reports he is a mere ‘number 2’ driver, the Finn won at Sochi.

And not just that, he also comprehensively outpaced his highly rated teammate Lewis Hamilton throughout the weekend.

“We need to find out why he (Hamilton) was not happy with his car,” team chairman Niki Lauda said.

Boss Toto Wolff said the broad reason for Mercedes’ on and off troubles so far in 2017 is the tyres.

“It seems that Ferrari has a wider range of operating temperatures in the way they use the tyres,” he said.

Lauda agreed: “This was the 100pc confirmation that Ferrari is the new benchmark.”

But also clear is that Bottas’ place on the team now seems more secure. Indeed, the Finn might now be thinking about a shot at the world championship.

“Who knows?” said Lauda. “He won one race, his first victory, so now we will see but I think the next ones are always easier for a driver.”

As for whether Bottas has now done enough to secure a contract extension for 2018, Wolff answered: “I think to discuss his position in the team after a few races is foolish.

“He should be given some time, because in the junior categories he did excellent results, and there was never a season when he was at Williams where he failed to beat his teammate.

“Now he has become Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, he has a pole position and he won the race today,” the Austrian added.

So for now, Wolff said he is happy with his choice about retired world champion Nico Rosberg’s 2017 replacement.

“This race showed that our decision for Valtteri was right,” he told Auto Bild in Russia.

“Both Valtteri and Nico are very analytical, with a calm approach. But the balance between him and Lewis also works well, and this dynamic is part of the success.”

Related News

  • 09/02/2017 Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get along Feb.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he is confident Lewis Hamilton will get along with his new Mercedes teammate in 2017. This week, triple world champion Hamilton's father Anthony said his son […]
  • 12/01/2015 Bottas plays down Mercedes, Ferrari switch talk Jan.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down reports linking his future outside of Williams. The Finn's career to date has been powered and championed by the Grove team, and he was the […]
  • 17/01/2017 Last pieces of 2017 puzzle in place Jan.17 (GMM) The last major pieces of the 2017 grid have fallen into place. Mercedes announced that Valtteri Bottas is joining the reigning world champions, Williams said Felipe Massa […]
  • 14/02/2017 Bottas not settling for second place Feb.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017. Since making his F1 debut for Williams in […]
  • 11/01/2017 Rosberg successor solution ‘so complicated’ – Lauda Jan.11 (GMM) Niki Lauda says the identity of Lewis Hamilton's new teammate for 2017 remains unknown because "it's all so complicated". Indeed, Mercedes has been scrambling to find a […]
  • 10/03/2017 Bottas must get up to speed quickly – Wolff Mar.10 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas does not have long to get up to speed in 2017. Recently, after the champion team signed up the Finn to replace Nico Rosberg, chairman Niki […]
  • 10/07/2016 Another crash could mean Mercedes driver banned – Wolff Jul.10 (GMM) Toto Wolff says another collision between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg could result in the imposition of team orders or even race bans. With the […]
  • 10/05/2015 Lauda hears rumours of cars with ‘extra tank’ May 10 (GMM) The issue of 'fuel flow' has returned to the formula one paddock. A few races ago, we reported that the FIA was clamping down on monitoring the maximum allowed fuel flow […]
  • 24/02/2017 Bottas has ‘no problem’ with sharing telemetry Feb.24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he has "no problem" sharing telemetry with teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2017. Earlier, Mercedes regular and triple world champion Hamilton stirred up a […]
  • 20/02/2017 Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message Feb.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has no problem if Mercedes' F1 drivers are 'attack dogs'. The comments come as tension threatens to break out even before a wheel has turned in 2017 […]