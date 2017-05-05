Bottas win won’t upset driver harmony – Mercedes

May 5 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs are sure Valtteri Bottas’ breakthrough win will not upset the balance in its driver lineup.

Until now, the team has been revelling in peace-time, after Nico Rosberg’s retirement ended the awkward situation between the German and Lewis Hamilton.

Before Sochi, the media was even wondering if Rosberg’s replacement Bottas was now a ‘number 2’, but then the Finn won the Russian grand prix.

“They get on well,” Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told France’s L’Equipe.

“Valtteri is discrete, he doesn’t talk too much, they’re both professional, so I don’t see any problem with Bottas winning the race. They respect each other, which is the most important,” he added.

Team boss Toto Wolff agreed: “Their relationship is intact. You can see the respect they have for each other.

“At the same time they are two fierce competitors who want to win races and fight for the title. But I don’t think it will affect their relationship and the team dynamics.

“Compared to last season, it’s a completely different situation,” Wolff added.

Related News

  • 20/02/2017 Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message Feb.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has no problem if Mercedes' F1 drivers are 'attack dogs'. The comments come as tension threatens to break out even before a wheel has turned in 2017 […]
  • 14/02/2017 Bottas not settling for second place Feb.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017. Since making his F1 debut for Williams in […]
  • 21/03/2017 Rosberg-Hamilton relationship ‘negative’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) The intense relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had become "negative" for Mercedes. That is the claim of Toto Wolff, as he puts a positive spin on the […]
  • 13/12/2015 Rosberg ‘extraordinarily good’ late in 2015 – Prost Dec.13 (GMM) Alain Prost does not think Nico Rosberg needs to leave Mercedes in order to take his next step in formula one. In recent days, Mercedes' lineup has been the subject of […]
  • 16/03/2017 No tension between Hamilton-Bottas yet – Lauda Mar.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he has been impressed with how Valtteri Bottas is getting up to speed at Mercedes. Recently, comments attributed to the Mercedes team chairman indicated the […]
  • 10/03/2017 Bottas must get up to speed quickly – Wolff Mar.10 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas does not have long to get up to speed in 2017. Recently, after the champion team signed up the Finn to replace Nico Rosberg, chairman Niki […]
  • 02/10/2016 Wolff, Lauda could stay together beyond 2017 Oct.2 (GMM) Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have indicated they aim to keep their working relationship together at Mercedes. Boss Wolff has been linked with Bernie Ecclestone's job, while F1 […]
  • 12/10/2016 Lauda will talk to Hamilton about media blow-up Oct.12 (GMM) Niki Lauda thinks Lewis Hamilton will be back up to speed in Austin next weekend -- even when it comes to his media responsibilities. While his engine was smoking in […]
  • 19/10/2016 Hamilton cannot be written off – Wehrlein Oct.19 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed reports Lewis Hamilton will be summoned to appear yet again in the FIA's official press conference. The world champion caused a stir at Suzuka by […]
  • 02/05/2017 ‘Number 2’ talks no motivation – Bottas May 2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has denied that being called a de-facto 'number 2' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia last weekend. Until Sochi, the Finn had […]