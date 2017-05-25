Cesare Fiorio ‘improving’ after cycling crash

05/05/2017 Former Ferrari boss ‘critical’ after crash May 5 (GMM) Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio is reportedly in a "critical" condition after a cycling crash.
Italian sources including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Autosprint say the […]
08/03/2017 Late start could affect early races – Wehrlein Mar.8 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein started to put his back injury into the past as he got up and running with his new team Sauber in Barcelona.
The German missed the opening test last week […]
08/11/2016 Ferrari stays on ‘road to recovery’ – Marchionne Nov.8 (GMM) Ferrari is determined to improve for 2017, according to president Sergio Marchionne.
It has been a difficult season for the fabled Scuderia, with its failed title bid summed […]
19/01/2015 F1 career turmoil stopped Alonso’s cycling dream Jan.19 (GMM) Fernando Alonso shelved his plans for a professional cycling team amid the turmoil of his switch from Ferrari to McLaren. That is the claim of Paolo Bettini, a former […]
22/09/2015 Italy hails Vettel-Alonso exchange ‘masterpiece’ Sep.22 (GMM) 13 races and 4 victories into Sebastian Vettel's first year in red, the passionate, fickle and partisan Italian press could not be happier. "When you consider that he earns […]
25/03/2017 Wehrlein sure of Sauber return in China Mar.25 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein on Saturday said he is confident he will be fit enough to return to his Sauber in China.
Although he told the German press he was in "no pain" in Melbourne […]
27/01/2017 Ferrari denies 2017 car to honour Bianchi Jan.27 (GMM) Ferrari has denied that the official name for its 2017 car is now out of the bag.
Santander, a Spanish sponsor of the fabled Italian team, tweeted a graphic that suggested […]
09/06/2016 Grosjean admits to eyeing Raikkonen’s seat Jun.9 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has admitted he would not turn down the chance to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari.
When asked by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport to rate his chances, the […]
30/04/2016 Ferrari pushing ‘like crazy’ to catch Mercedes Apr.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has had a troubled weekend so far in Russia. After early-season reliability trouble and then a controversial clash with teammate Kimi Raikkonen in China, […]
11/06/2016 Ferrari’s Allison linked with Renault return Jun.11 (GMM) This year's F1 'silly season' is not just about the drivers.
Italy's authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that the Briton, who is Ferrari's highly rated technical […]