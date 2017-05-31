Ferrari ’16 weeks ahead’ with 2017 car – Wolff

May 31 (GMM) Ferrari got a head-start with its title-challenging car for 2017.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, boss of the Mercedes team which won the last three drivers’ and constructors’ championships on the trot.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, however, is now 25 points clear in this year’s chase, while the Italian team is leading Mercedes by 17.
“To our knowledge, Ferrari started development of its car very early — in December 2015. For us it was only March 2016,” Wolff told Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
“By then, Ferrari already had more than 50 per cent of its resources on the new car,” he added.
“Ferrari has perhaps a 16 week lead, and in that time you can find downforce worth four or five tenths,” said Wolff.
As far as the drivers’ crown goes, Ferrari might also have a tactical edge.
The team is denying it, but there are suspicions Kimi Raikkonen was deliberately disadvantaged by Ferrari so that Vettel could win last Sunday at Monaco.
“Of course you have to ask that question, even if there was no need for them to do so,” former F1 driver Alex Wurz told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.
“But obviously the world championship is in the foreground,” he added.
Sunday’s events left Raikkonen obviously upset, but La Gazzetta dello Sport says it is a “nice problem” for the Maranello team to have.
“It was similar for Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg,” said correspondent Luigi Perna.
“It will now be interesting to see how Ferrari handles it. Kimi almost never shows his emotions in the way he did in Monaco,” he added.
It could actually be a timely boost for Finn Raikkonen, as speculation had already started to bubble that Ferrari might replace the 37-year-old for 2018.
“His contract is coming to an end, I believe he would like to race again next year and it will be possible if he continues to go as he did in Monaco and does not cause difficulties within the team,” said Perna.
23/06/2015 Time running out for Ferrari’s Vettel – Wolff Jun.23 (GMM) Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is still clinging onto contention for the 2015 title, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. The Italian team has closed the gap on Mercedes this […]
31/05/2017 Ferrari did not favour Vettel – Alesi May 31 (GMM) Jean Alesi does not believe Ferrari acted deliberately to disadvantage Kimi Raikkonen in Monaco.
Some suspect that with Sebastian Vettel leading the world championship, the […]
17/11/2016 Giovinazzi to turn down Mercedes offer Nov.17 (GMM) GP2 championship favourite Antonio Giovinazzi looks set to turn down an offer from Mercedes.
The 22-year-old Italian has been linked with an impending move into F1 for 2017, […]
22/10/2015 Rosberg refusing to admit 2015 title now gone Oct.22 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is refusing to give up on the 2015 drivers' championship, although even his Mercedes boss does not agree. "It's a shame that Nico was not able to keep fighting […]
23/09/2015 Mercedes must ‘think about’ team orders – Wolff Sep.23 (GMM) After Mercedes' mysterious performance slump of Singapore, boss Toto Wolff is no longer ruling out team orders. Earlier, Wolff said he would continue to allow the […]
19/05/2017 Trailing Bottas still not ‘no.2’ – Wolff May 19 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes remains committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the 'number 2' driver for 2017.
A mere 6 points separates Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and top […]
19/02/2016 Raikkonen must beat Vettel in 2016 – Salo Feb.19 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen should not be regarded as 'number 2' to teammate Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari. That is the view of fellow Finn and former Ferrari driver Mika Salo, who […]
29/04/2017 Vettel backs struggling Raikkonen Apr.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has jumped to the defence of his teammate and friend Kimi Raikkonen.
Recently, amid speculation the Italian team might replace the Finn for 2018, Ferrari […]