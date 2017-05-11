Hamilton ‘more talented than me’ – Rosberg

05/12/2016 Even Massa not ruling out Mercedes seat Dec.5 (GMM) Even newly retired drivers are being linked with Nico Rosberg's surprisingly vacant Mercedes seat for 2017.
Rumours have mentioned Jenson Button as a contender to reunite […]
22/02/2016 Hulkenberg no fan of closing F1 cockpit Feb.22 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has admitted he is not among those who support the closing of the cockpits in formula one. It is believed F1 is close to adopting the so-called 'halo' […]
01/03/2017 Wehrlein not dwelling on missed Merc seat Mar.1 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein insists he is not dwelling on having missed out on the plum Mercedes seat for 2017.
The young German was seriously considered as a potential replacement for […]
15/03/2016 ‘Mature’ Hamilton tips better Rosberg relations Mar.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton thinks he and Nico Rosberg will handle their rivalry better than ever in 2016. Although once friends as boyhood karting teammates, the Mercedes duo has had a […]
27/06/2016 Hamilton says Rosberg relationship ‘good’ Jun.27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says the venom has gone out of his relationship with Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.
The reigning world champion said that even though they are battling once […]
15/04/2015 Rosberg not planning more Hamilton talks Apr.15 (GMM) Nico Rosberg says he has no intention of speaking again about the Shanghai incident with Lewis Hamilton. The German, having accused his Mercedes teammate of compromising his […]
03/02/2015 Wolff not expecting driver ‘harmony’ in 2015 Feb.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff is not expecting the current mood of peace between Mercedes' drivers to last. Last year, the relationship between teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg […]
18/06/2015 Hamilton has no interest in ‘mind games’ Jun.18 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he is not interested in playing "mind games" in formula one. The double world champion admits to having idolised Ayrton Senna as a boy, but he says he is […]
03/05/2016 Putin meeting surprised Rosberg May 3 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has admitted to being surprised when he met Russia's controversial president Vladimir Putin after the race in Sochi. As the drivers prepared for the podium […]