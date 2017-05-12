Hard tyres could help Mercedes – Surer

20/02/2015 Ferrari still shining with 2015 car Feb.20 (GMM) Ferrari is continuing to impress with the apparent speed of its 2015 car. At Jerez recently, the fabled team - despite having gone through the turmoil of a personnel […]
18/10/2016 F1 set for five second boost in 2017 – Wehrlein Oct.18 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein thinks predictions of a five second per lap boost for F1 next year could be right.
The German is among only a handful of drivers who have been taking part in […]
16/11/2015 ‘Smart guy’ Hamilton seeks ‘excuses’ – Rosberg Nov.16 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton looks for "excuses" when he does not win grands prix, Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg said over the course of the Brazilian grand prix weekend. On Sunday, […]
03/03/2017 Pirelli to keep improving wet tyres Mar.3 (GMM) Pirelli has vowed to keep working on the effectiveness of its wet-weather tyres.
On Thursday, the sight of trucks dumping thousands of litres of water on the Barcelona […]
20/02/2015 Lotus back on track for ‘top places’ – Gastaldi Feb.20 (GMM) After a miserable 2014 season, Lotus appears back on track this year. Pastor Maldonado's chart-topping time in the new Mercedes-powered E23 on Thursday would have been good […]
14/10/2016 Hamilton misses Pirelli test with sore foot Oct.14 (GMM) This week's tyre testing shows why the pre-season should be moved from Europe to the Middle East.
That is the view of Pirelli boss Paul Hembery, as two factors marred the […]
30/06/2016 Pundit tips FIA to close tyre pressure loophole Jun.30 (GMM) F1 pundit Marc Surer thinks the sport's governing body will quickly close a loophole regarding tyre pressures.
It has emerged that world champions Mercedes have developed […]