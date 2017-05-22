Lauda would ‘veto’ McLaren-Mercedes deal

13/02/2016 1975-style white engine cover for 2016 Ferrari Feb.13 (GMM) Reports that Ferrari is adding a lot more white to the livery of its iconic red cars for 2016 appear accurate. La Repubblica, an Italian daily, has published what it […]
23/09/2015 Red Bull pressuring Ferrari for rescue engine deal Sep.23 (GMM) Red Bull is stepping up its F1 quit threat by putting pressure on the sport's authorities, and potential supplier Ferrari. At present, the energy drink camp is in the throes […]
13/05/2017 McLaren and Honda to split – report May 13 (GMM) McLaren and Honda are now on the verge of F1 divorce.
That is the sensational claim of Germany's Auto Bild, as the Anglo-Japanese team's nightmare collaboration continued in […]
29/04/2016 Mercedes also spent ‘tokens’ for Sochi Apr.29 (GMM) Ferrari is not the only engine manufacturer that spent some performance development 'tokens' ahead of Russia. It was already known that Ferrari had upgraded its 'power […]
08/10/2015 Mateschitz wants engine crisis solution in October Oct.8 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz has now set a target for the end of Red Bull's current engine crisis, and it is looming fast. "Sometime in late October," the owner of Red Bull Racing and […]
10/05/2016 Replacing Ecclestone not easy – Lauda May 10 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down mounting speculation he is in pole position to succeed Bernie Ecclestone.
It is claimed that Ferrari's Sergio Marchionne, backed by Mercedes chief […]
27/09/2015 Rumours of three-car teams return to F1 paddock Sep.27 (GMM) The spectre of three cars per team in formula one has raised its head in the Suzuka paddock, as Red Bull inches closer to quitting formula one. Earlier in Japan, it seemed a […]
01/03/2017 Mercedes denies mixing oil with fuel for F1 boost Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes has shot down a rumour that a secret of its speed has been uncovered.
According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull suspects Mercedes is able to deliver a huge power […]
01/07/2016 Wolff flags ‘multi-year’ deal for Rosberg Jul.1 (GMM) Toto Wolff has flagged a new "multi-year" contract with Nico Rosberg.
Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda hinted at a new two-year contract for the championship leader last […]