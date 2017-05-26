Massa defends ‘rich kid’ Stroll after Monaco crash
May 26 (GMM) Felipe Massa has defended his under-fire rookie teammate Lance Stroll.
On Thursday, teenage Stroll continued his 2017 struggle with a crash in Monaco practice.
Afterwards, the Telegraph newspaper referred to the 18-year-old as a “rich kid”.
“He seems to regard the privilege (of racing in F1) as akin to playing a computer game,” said correspondent Oliver Brown.
The young Canadian defended himself.
“I think a lot of drivers touched the barriers today,” said Stroll. “On the positive side, it was my first time on this track and I had good pace.
“I touched the barriers but at least I know I attacked and have something to work on for Saturday.”
His veteran teammate Felipe Massa also defended Stroll.
“It’s his first weekend in Monaco and many drivers have accidents,” the Brazilian said. “Perhaps we should just say ‘Welcome to Monaco!’
“Today Lance did a good laptime, he was more competitive than in Barcelona, so that’s a positive. But of course Monaco is Monaco and Lance must understand that a mistake here can cost him his session,” Massa added.
Also under pressure so far in 2017 is Renault’s Jolyon Palmer, amid speculation the French team might actually be on the verge of ousting him.
Speed Week quotes the Briton as saying: “A year ago I was in the guard rail and I thought ‘Something has to change’. I still think so today.
“I just need to have a weekend where everything goes normally. I’ve had more technical problems this season than last season, when more of the problems I was having were about me.
“I’m disappointed with how it’s going, but I don’t give up,” Palmer added.
07/03/2017 Massa defends teenage Stroll after crashes Mar.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa has jumped to the defence of his new young F1 teammate, teenager Lance Stroll.
Canadian Stroll, 18, made not one but three significant mistakes in Barcelona last […]
29/03/2017 Stroll expects more difficult races in 2017 Mar.29 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he is sure he will have more difficult races as he gets up to speed in F1.
The teenage rookie had a mistake-strewn winter, and he then crashed in Melbourne […]
02/03/2017 Stroll denies being out of depth in new F1 Mar.2 (GMM) Williams has defended its rookie Lance Stroll, after the teenage Canadian made three fundamental mistakes in two days of 2017 testing.
The most serious was a hit into the […]
26/05/2015 Rookie Nasr joins criticism of Verstappen May 26 (GMM) Felipe Nasr has joined the chorus of criticism of F1 teenager Max Verstappen. Since controversially debuting as a 17-year-old this year, Verstappen has on one hand been […]
13/05/2016 Massa opposed to visor tear-off ban May 13 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he does not support the FIA's forthcoming ban on discarding helmet visor tear-offs on the track.
Actually, the ban was originally intended for the start of […]
14/11/2015 Massa tells F1 to embrace ‘computer’ age Nov.14 (GMM) Felipe Massa has called on formula one to raise its game when it comes to spicing up the appeal of the sport in the modern age. The Brazilian told O Estado de S.Paulo […]
31/05/2016 Ericsson crashed deliberately in Monaco – report May 31 (GMM) A Brazilian F1 correspondent claims Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson crashed deliberately into his teammate during the Monaco grand prix.
Team boss Monisha Kaltenborn, who is […]
08/03/2017 Teenager Stroll hits back at criticism Mar.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll insists he is "ready" for formula one.
However, the pressure is already piling on the 18-year-old rookie's young shoulders, following three mistakes including a […]
26/03/2017 Lowe defends Stroll amid bad debut F1 weekend Mar.26 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has leapt to Lance Stroll's defence, as the teen rookie struggles through his first race in formula one.
After making notable mistakes in winter testing, […]
14/05/2015 Massa wants more test freedom in F1 May 14 (GMM) Felipe Massa would prefer if teams were given more freedom to decide their in-season testing plans. For cost reasons, there are now only two official group tests within the […]