Monaco to be Stroll’s toughest test – Massa

May 15 (GMM) Felipe Massa his warned teammate Lance Stroll that the rookie’s toughest F1 challenge is now looming.

18-year-old Stroll has struggled in the sister Williams so far this year, but veteran Massa said Monaco in a fortnight will be his biggest eye-opener to date.

“Monaco is probably the most demanding track of all,” Massa, who admits he is mentoring Stroll, told Le Journal de Montreal. “Even experienced drivers have problems there.

“The walls arrive very quickly. And the cars are wider this year but the streets are just as narrow as before,” the 36-year-old smiled.

“So it’s going to be hard for Lance in Monaco,” Massa continued. “Nothing compares to it.

“But of course I’ll be there to help him. The setup is crucial in Monaco and I will share it with him. Where and how to brake is also an art that must be mastered.”

Recalling his own Monaco debut as a youngster in 2002, Massa admitted: “Like many others in their first time, it was catastrophic for me even if I did the 13th time.

“I was constantly avoiding contacts with the wall or other cars and my race ended abruptly,” Massa said.

Indeed, even the F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen has had a tough time at Monaco in the last two years.

“That’s one example among so many others,” said Massa. “Many drivers hit the wall trying to do too much, not only Max. Even the veterans are not immune.”

And not just that, Massa admits that Monaco has not been a happy hunting ground for Williams.

“Honestly, it’s always been terrible for our team,” he said. “Don’t ask me why, I don’t know. It’s a mystery to me.”

So that could make a difficult situation for Stroll even worse in two weeks.

“At the risk of repeating myself, Lance must continue to learn,” said Massa. “He’s in a difficult position, but I’ve been there.

“A lot is being asked of him in his first year and expectations are high.”

Related News

  • 19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year. Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
  • 08/03/2017 Teenager Stroll hits back at criticism Mar.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll insists he is "ready" for formula one. However, the pressure is already piling on the 18-year-old rookie's young shoulders, following three mistakes including a […]
  • 26/07/2016 Montreal mayor plays down F1 race fears Jul.26 (GMM) Montreal's mayor has played down reports the 2017 Canadian grand prix is in serious doubt. Le Journal de Montreal newspaper reports that some fans have been unable to secure […]
  • 07/11/2016 F1 will show Stroll how to suffer – Villeneuve Nov.7 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has warned countryman Lance Stroll that his toughest challenges lie ahead in F1. Just like Villeneuve in 1996, Stroll is a young Canadian with a famous […]
  • 09/03/2017 Villeneuve backs Stroll sponsor deal Mar.9 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has defended a new sponsorship deal agreed between the Williams team and the Canadian business jet company Bombardier. In the Canadian press, Bombardier's […]
  • 18/10/2016 Father admits Stroll to make 2017 debut Oct.18 (GMM) Lance Stroll's father has confirmed growing reports the Canadian driver will definitely be on the F1 grid in 2017. Reports have suggested Williams is only delaying the […]
  • 19/06/2016 Hamilton leaves Lauda unimpressed in Baku Jun.19 (GMM) Niki Lauda admitted he was less than impressed with Lewis Hamilton's performance in Baku qualifying. The reigning world champion dominated the entire weekend on F1's […]
  • 13/05/2016 Massa opposed to visor tear-off ban May 13 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he does not support the FIA's forthcoming ban on discarding helmet visor tear-offs on the track. Actually, the ban was originally intended for the start of […]
  • 23/05/2015 Rosberg must win in Monaco, Montreal – Prost May 23 (GMM) Monaco is a crucial race for Nico Rosberg. That is the claim of F1 legend Alain Prost, as he considered whether the German can take on Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for […]
  • 25/04/2017 Track test for Button ‘not useful’ – Boullier Apr.25 (GMM) McLaren's simulator is good enough for Jenson Button to prepare for Monaco. That is the view of Eric Boullier, following Felipe Massa's expression of surprise that the […]