‘Number 2’ talks no motivation – Bottas

21/03/2017 Rosberg-Hamilton relationship ‘negative’ – Wolff Mar.21 (GMM) The intense relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had become "negative" for Mercedes.
That is the claim of Toto Wolff, as he puts a positive spin on the […]
20/02/2017 Rosberg yet to respond to Bottas message Feb.20 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has no problem if Mercedes' F1 drivers are 'attack dogs'.
The comments come as tension threatens to break out even before a wheel has turned in 2017 […]
14/02/2017 Bottas not settling for second place Feb.14 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed reports that he had to split with his manager Toto Wolff before signing up with Mercedes for 2017.
Since making his F1 debut for Williams in […]
16/09/2015 Rosberg to use Monza engine in Singapore Sep.16 (GMM) This weekend in Singapore, Nico Rosberg will use the very same new-specification Mercedes engine that was removed from his car ahead of qualifying at Monza. That is the […]
09/04/2015 Rosberg denies need for ‘number 2’ role Apr.9 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has denied he will slip into a 'number 2' role in 2015. Despite putting up a hard fight against his teammate last year, the German has struggled to match […]
05/05/2016 Mercedes’ Sochi engines survived race – report May 5 (GMM) The engines used by Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton last Sunday at Sochi can be used again. That is the news of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, following Mercedes' admission […]
18/12/2015 Wolff ready for ‘even bigger’ driver fight Dec.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff insists he does not want to end the controversial rivalry between warring Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. That is despite the fact that he was […]