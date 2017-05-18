Red Bull hoping for Renault upgrade – Marko

19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
03/04/2017 Red Bull targets race wins by Austria Apr.3 (GMM) Red Bull is targeting race victories later in 2017, according to team official Dr Helmut Marko.
The energy drink company will host the F1 circus at the Red Bull Ring for […]
29/06/2015 ‘Red Bull to decide future before summer break’ Jun.29 (GMM) Red Bull has not ruled out quitting formula one. That is the warning of the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko, after mogul Dietrich Mateschitz issued the threat at his […]
09/05/2015 Marko urges F1 to act at meeting next week May 9 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has launched a new stinging attack on the current F1 regulations, urging the sport to act during a crunch meeting next week. Lead Red Bull driver Daniel […]
05/07/2016 ‘Westschleife’ won’t be ready for 2017 – Marko Jul.5 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down rumours next year's Austrian grand prix could be held on a new layout at the Red Bull Ring.
Heading into last weekend's race at the […]
10/04/2015 Mateschitz confirms Red Bull quit threat Apr.10 (GMM) Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has confirmed the threat to pull his energy drink company out of formula one. His right-hand man and fellow Austrian, Dr Helmut Marko, […]
26/03/2015 Mosley tells moaning Red Bull to ‘live with it’ Mar.26 (GMM) Max Mosley has told those complaining about the F1 rules to "live with it". As Red Bull protests bitterly about Mercedes' domination amid arguably overly-complex and […]
18/06/2015 Mercedes ‘not comfortable’ in 2015 – Wolff Jun.18 (GMM) Toto Wolff insists Mercedes must not feel "comfortable" heading into the Austrian grand prix. Seven races into the 2015 season, the German squad has won all but one grand […]
08/06/2016 Ricciardo the best driver in F1 today – Marko Jun.8 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo might be the best performing F1 driver at the moment, according to Dr Helmut Marko.
The Australian driver was nothing short of livid after the Monaco grand […]
26/05/2015 Red Bull not expecting to keep Monaco form May 26 (GMM) Red Bull is not expecting to burst back into podium contention after a stronger weekend in Monaco. Just behind the top three on Sunday was the Red Bull duo of Daniil Kvyat […]