Renault hints Alonso return not priority

06/03/2015 Buying F1 team ‘not excluded’ admits Renault Mar.6 (GMM) Renault is now openly contemplating a return to full works status in formula one. After running a works team until 2010, the French carmaker remained on the grid only as a […]
29/03/2017 McLaren contract stopped Alonso talks – Wolff Mar.29 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it was mainly a contractual issue that halted negotiations between Mercedes and Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2017 season.
With McLaren-Honda now deep in […]
13/05/2017 Vandoorne plays down regular Alonso defeats May 13 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has played down the fact that he usually trails McLaren-Honda teammate Fernando Alonso's pace.
The Belgian entered F1 this year as a highly rated rookie, […]
22/10/2016 Alonso unmoved over 10-year title anniversary Oct.22 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is unmoved by the ten-year anniversary of his second and last world championship.
Still regarded as arguably the best driver on the grid today, the […]
14/05/2017 ‘Nine or ten races’ to keep Alonso – Brown May 14 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitting time is running out to convince Fernando Alonso to stick with McLaren beyond 2017.
With his three-year McLaren-Honda contract expiring, Spaniard […]
05/02/2016 Friday outings possible for Ocon Feb.5 (GMM) Esteban Ocon may get some Friday practice outings in 2016. 'On loan' to Renault after re-signing with Mercedes' driver development scheme late last year, the 19-year-old […]
26/04/2017 Renault boss plays down Alonso reports Apr.26 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has played down reports linking Fernando Alonso with a return to Renault.
Germany's Auto Bild claims that in Bahrain recently, talks took place between the […]
05/02/2016 McLaren-Honda must be better in 2016 – Prost Feb.5 (GMM) Alain Prost thinks McLaren-Honda will have a better season in 2016. The quadruple world champion and F1 legend was in Paris earlier this week for the Renault launch. It had […]
04/02/2016 Ghosn wants Renault return for Alonso Feb.4 (GMM) Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday did not hide that enticing Fernando Alonso back to the new works Renault team is an objective. "Would I like to sign Alonso? For sure," he told the […]
22/07/2016 Kvyat backs world champions’ F1 criticism Jul.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has backed the complaints of two multiple champions as today's face of formula one comes under the microscope.
Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel could not […]