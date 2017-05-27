Ricciardo not ruling out Red Bull exit

May 27 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out leaving Red Bull to drive for another F1 team.
That is despite the repeated claims of Red Bull officials who say the Australian and his teammate Max Verstappen have “watertight” contracts for 2018.
But the affable Australian Ricciardo expressed some frustration that Red Bull is not in a title-challenging position so far this year.
“Obviously now it gets to that point where we really – and I – want to be fighting for a championship,” he told Fairfax Media in Monaco.
“It can’t kind of be a long-term plan anymore to me.
“Obviously I thought this year would be a chance and that seems to be slipping away,” said the 27-year-old. “So we have got to see some real progress over the year and a sign that next year it can be delivered, because it is just, obviously, personal goals.”
Asked directly about the prospect of leaving Red Bull, however, Ricciardo said: “At the moment, no.
“I don’t really know what they are going to do, to be honest. It is all pretty much a closed book I guess at this stage. So yeah, I would say it is still an unlikely for next year.”
14/05/2016 Ricciardo says contractual situation ‘open’ May 14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not completely ruling himself out of the 2017 'silly season'.
Last year, the Australian put forward his name as a contender to switch to Ferrari, but Red […]
30/09/2016 Verstappen made Ricciardo ‘better’ driver Sep.30 (GMM) Red Bull's race drivers have admitted they are each pushing the other on in 2017.
"When Max arrived at Red Bull, it made me take a step forward," Daniel Ricciardo said at […]
17/02/2015 Ricciardo admits Ferrari looking ‘strong’ Feb.17 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo, the only non-Mercedes driver to win races last year, has admitted he might have a new rival in 2015. After the 2014 season, in which the Australian […]
22/03/2017 Ricciardo gets Renault boost for Melbourne Mar.22 (GMM) Local favourite Daniel Ricciardo's Melbourne hopes got a boost on Wednesday.
As the Australian met with the local press ahead of the 2017 season opener, it emerged that […]
07/03/2015 Melbourne promised season opener, day race Mar.7 (GMM) Melbourne is guaranteed its place at the top of F1's annual calendar, it has emerged. Local media Fairfax has revealed Melbourne's new race contract until 2020 stipulates the […]
10/06/2016 Vettel has ‘nothing against’ Ricciardo as teammate Jun.10 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said he would not mind being reunited in a team with Daniel Ricciardo.
Australian Ricciardo, furious with Red Bull after bungled strategies in […]
26/03/2017 Drivers happy with ‘8G’ new-generation F1 cars Mar.26 (GMM) F1 drivers say the cars of 2017 are living up to expectations.
Laptimes in qualifying were far from the predictions of 4-5 seconds per lap faster, but Max Verstappen said […]
30/01/2015 Ricciardo doubts Vettel quit rumours Jan.30 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has contradicted boss Christian Horner's claims that Sebastian Vettel came close to quitting F1 last year. Horner, the team chief at Red Bull, caused a stir […]
08/04/2015 Australian GP boss survives cancer Apr.8 (GMM) Australian grand prix supremo Ron Walker is cancer-free, the 75-year-old has confirmed. A famously close ally of Bernie Ecclestone, the influential Australian businessman was […]
17/06/2016 Sainz admits Red Bull door ‘a bit closed’ Jun.17 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not ruling out staying with Toro Rosso in 2017.
The impressive Spaniard has always targeted a move up to the senior team Red Bull, but last month he watched […]