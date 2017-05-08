Sainz ‘happy’ at Toro Rosso

01/11/2016 Renault admits it wanted Sainz for 2017 Nov.1 (GMM) Renault has admitted for the first time that it tried and failed to secure Carlos Sainz for 2017 and beyond.
It is an open paddock secret that the French works team made a […]
11/08/2016 Red Bull keeping Key and Kvyat – Marko Aug.11 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down speculation that two key Red Bull figures could be set to leave the energy drink company's F1 foray.
With James Allison now gone at Ferrari, […]
17/01/2017 ‘Angry’ Sainz also ‘patient’ for future Jan.17 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has admitted he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.
Actually, the Spaniard had a very good 2016 season, but it was his […]
09/10/2015 Mateschitz’s October deadline ‘good’ – Ricciardo Oct.9 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has backed the October deadline set by his boss to end Red Bull's current engine crisis. If the deadline comes and goes without the energy drink company […]
02/06/2016 Sainz plays down Ferrari switch rumours Jun.2 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has dismissed talk he could be F1's next Ferrari driver as "nothing but rumours".
With Kimi Raikkonen under fire for a poor outing at Monaco and the Finn's […]
21/02/2017 Sainz is Red Bull ‘reserve driver’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull is clinging to its "reserve driver" Carlos Sainz, according to the energy drink marque's Dr Helmut Marko.
Some are raising their eyebrows after Renault, who earlier […]
19/10/2015 Todt willing to help solve Red Bull crisis Oct.19 (GMM) Jean Todt has not ruled out getting involved to help keep Red Bull in formula one. The current FIA president is regularly criticised for his low-profile, hands-off approach […]
27/05/2016 Toro Rosso wants up-to-date engines for 2017 May 27 (GMM) Toro Rosso is moving to receive up-to-date engines from Ferrari in 2017.
This year, after the collapse of the semi-works relationship between team owner Red Bull and […]