Schumacher eyeing F1 ‘one step at a time’

13/04/2017 Mick Schumacher ‘not ready for F1’ yet Apr.13 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is "not ready" to start thinking about the big step into formula one.
The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher turned 18 in March -- the age […]
29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol".
Schumacher, who has just […]
25/04/2016 Mick Schu’s F1 road harder than Max’s – Jos Apr.25 (GMM) Mick Schumacher may not experience as smooth a journey towards formula one as did F1 teen sensation Max Verstappen. That is the view of Max's father Jos, who was the F1 […]
07/06/2016 Mick Schumacher says F3 ‘the next step’ Jun.7 (GMM) Mick Schumacher is beginning to turn his mind to the next step in his race towards formula one.
Under the intense spotlight not only of his surname but the fact his famous […]
05/01/2017 Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1 Jan.5 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one.
Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the […]
07/10/2015 F3 leap not ruled out for Mick Schumacher Oct.7 (GMM) The immediate leap from Formula 4 to Formula 3 for F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son is not being ruled out. 16-year-old Mick, having graduated to single seaters this year, […]
04/11/2016 Schumacher on cusp of F3 step Nov.4 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has admitted he is poised to step up to one of the final steps before hitting formula one -- European F3.
Teenager Lance Stroll, who at 18 is just a year […]
10/02/2016 Schumacher staying in F4 this year – report Feb.10 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's son will delay his move into the highly-competitive European F3 series for at least another year. That is the claim of Germany's Sport Bild, revealing […]
14/11/2015 Another Piquet steps close to F1 Nov.14 (GMM) Yet another driver with a famous surname is moving up the racing ladder towards F1. In 2014, Max Verstappen used the European F3 team owned by Dutchman Frits van Amersfoort […]
11/03/2015 Newey’s son joins Mick Schumacher in F4 team Mar.11 (GMM) Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the […]