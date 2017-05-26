Vettel can stay at Ferrari in 2018 – Marchionne

May 26 (GMM) Team president Sergio Marchionne says whether or not Sebastian Vettel stays at Ferrari in 2018 is the German’s decision.

Although leading the world championship this year, the quadruple world champion is not yet committing to the Maranello team beyond the end of his current contract.

“If he is happy in the car, and he likes the car, he can stay as long as he likes,” Italian media reports quote Marchionne as saying.

“The talks we had last year were very nervous because the car was not there. So we try to get him the car as he wants and then the choice is his,” he added.

More generally, Marchionne said he is happy with how Ferrari’s 2017 campaign is going so far.

“We dreamed of being at the head of the championship and we’re there,” said the Italian-Canadian.



