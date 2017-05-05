Villeneuve ‘surprised’ by Ferrari in 2017

22/02/2017 Villeneuve tips Vettel to shine in 2017 Feb.22 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has tipped Sebastian Vettel to be a standout performer in 2017.
More widely, pundits are naming the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers as the likely […]
08/03/2017 Bottas not sure Ferrari 2017 ‘favourite’ Mar.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is not willing to back new teammate Lewis Hamilton's claim that Ferrari is the new "favourite" for 2017.
"Just on times it looks like Ferrari might be the […]
20/02/2015 Vettel plays down Schumacher comparison Feb.20 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied he is a "carbon-copy" of fellow German and F1 legend Michael Schumacher. Earlier this week, new Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene hailed the […]
21/04/2015 Kvyat struggling with pressure – Villeneuve Apr.21 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat is struggling to deal with the pressure of driving for Red Bull. That is the claim of the outspoken 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve. "Last year he did […]
01/06/2016 Villeneuve slams safety car start in Monaco Jun.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has slammed F1's race director for starting the 'jewel in the crown' Monaco race last Sunday behind the safety car.
The 1997 world champion said it was […]
09/04/2015 Renault can catch up without rule change Apr.9 (GMM) Renault insists it will not argue for a change of rules to help it catch up with F1's pacesetters. After Mercedes utterly dominated last year as the new turbo V6 era began, […]
13/06/2016 Arrivabene says gap to Mercedes ‘shrinking’ Jun.13 (GMM) Ferrari can look on the bright side despite missing victory in Sunday's Canadian grand prix.
That is the unified message of Sebastian Vettel as well as the Maranello team's […]
17/03/2015 Button says F1 cannot ‘ban’ Mercedes Mar.17 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has joined his Mercedes bosses in hitting back at Red Bull's 'wailing'. Struggling Red Bull has called on F1 authorities to take action against […]
10/03/2017 Villeneuve happy with ‘new’ F1 Mar.10 (GMM) F1 purist Jacques Villeneuve says he is happy with what he is seeing at the Barcelona test.
The 1997 world champion was one of the fiercest critics of the former technical […]