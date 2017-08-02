Hulkenberg calls Magnussen ‘wannabe Verstappen’

Aug.2 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg has lashed back at Kevin Magnussen in the wake of their on and off-track stoushes in Hungary.
After the race, Hulkenberg interrupted a TV interview to call the Dane “the most unsporting driver in F1”, only for Magnussen to now famously retort: “Suck my b-lls, mate”.
In a column for German broadcaster Sport1, Renault driver Hulkenberg now hits back: “I wish people were as excited about the race as they are about our little skirmish.
“We have bigger challenges in F1 than the treatment of the testicles of a wannabe Verstappen,” he added.
Hulkenberg said he was not surprised with Magnussen’s driving or post-race behaviour in Hungary, and former F1 driver Marc Surer agrees: “Magnussen is known for driving unfairly.
“I’ve heard a lot about him,” he told the German broadcaster Sky.
The “suck my b-lls” interview was actually conducted by TV3 reporter Luna Christofi, who said: “Kevin dares to be who he is now, because he has the peace to perform.
“His team boss Gunther Steiner defended him, allowing Kevin to be himself. He was previously restrained as he fought for contracts and a place in formula one, but that’s no longer the case,” she added.
