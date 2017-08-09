Kubica had ‘no problem’ with 2017 car – engineer

Aug.9 (GMM) A Renault engineer has raised expectations Robert Kubica might indeed be heading back to F1.
Dozens of Polish media and thousands of his fans cheered the 32-year-old as he got to grips with Renault’s 2017 car in the recent Hungary test, notwithstanding his permanent injuries sustained in a crash six years ago.
Ricardo Penteado, a leading Renault engineer, said any doubts about Kubica’s ability to drive a modern F1 car evaporated at the test.
“You can forget that question — he has no problem to drive the hybrid cars,” Penteado told Brazil’s Globo.
Kubica’s best lap in Hungary was competitive, but Penteado said the 2008 Canadian grand prix winner could also have been quicker.
“The most important thing is that Kubica did not have fuel for just one lap,” he said.
“The other thing that stands out is the number of laps he did — the equivalent of two races,” Penteado added. “It was 40 degrees and Robert did not get out of the car complaining of exhaustion.”
Finally, Penteado said Kubica was able to drive the Renault with only minimal changes to the layout of the steering wheel.
“He had no difficulty,” he said. “We asked for a lot of changes from him via the steering wheel, and he did everything within the normal time.”
24/04/2017 Kubica not ruling out ‘second F1 debut’ Apr.24 (GMM) Robert Kubica is no longer ruling out that he could return to formula one some day.
The Pole's promising F1 career ended suddenly in early 2011, when he partially severed […]
04/04/2017 F1 return now ‘more likely’ – Kubica Apr.4 (GMM) Robert Kubica says a return to F1 is now "more likely" than at any time since his serious rally crash in early 2011.
The Pole, now 32, was in the midst of a promising F1 […]
25/07/2017 Hungary perfect for Kubica comeback – Hulkenberg Jul.25 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg thinks Hungary is the perfect venue for Robert Kubica to step up his campaign to return to formula one.
Pole Kubica has already tested a 2012 car at Valencia […]
19/07/2017 Kubica to test 2017 Renault in Hungary Jul.19 (GMM) Robert Kubica will step up his F1 comeback by testing Renault's 2017 car after the forthcoming Hungarian grand prix.
At Silverstone, Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul played […]
03/08/2017 Kubica unsure of next step in F1 comeback Aug.3 (GMM) F1's past and future merged in Hungary on Wednesday as Robert Kubica made his bow in the 2017 Renault car at the post-grand prix test.
But the 32-year-old Pole's day got off […]
08/06/2017 Zanardi thinks Kubica return possible Jun.8 (GMM) Alex Zanardi thinks it is possible Robert Kubica could return to formula one.
Not long ago, former Renault and BMW driver Kubica said he thought returning to F1 would be […]
28/07/2017 Palmer says Kubica no threat for 2017 Jul.28 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer says he is keeping his Renault seat for the rest of 2017.
Former F1 star Robert Kubica is in Hungary this weekend, where after the race he will test Renault's […]
11/09/2015 Honda could test F1 engine in Super Formula car Sep.11 (GMM) Honda could fit its much-criticised F1 engine to a 'Super Formula' open wheel car, the Italian magazine Autosprint reports. In its latest edition, published earlier this […]
02/08/2017 Kubica ‘convinced’ of F1 comeback – Horner Aug.2 (GMM) F1 will on Wednesday get a clearer picture about the prospect of a return to the sport for Robert Kubica.
The Pole was watching the action during Tuesday's opening of the […]
08/02/2017 Rosberg backs Kubica for F1 test comeback Feb.8 (GMM) World champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed news Robert Kubica could be looking to get back into F1.
The Pole had to leave the category after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 […]