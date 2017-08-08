New F1 engine to be ‘better’ – Carey

16/11/2015 F1 blind to ‘parallel rules’ problems – Wolff Nov.16 (GMM) Toto Wolff has hit back at Bernie Ecclestone, after the F1 supremo suggested carmakers are prepared to destroy F1 for their own gain. Manufacturers including dominant […]
30/01/2017 Haas deal allows early F1 payment for Force India Jan.30 (GMM) A deal has been struck whereby Force India will get an advance on its official F1 prize money early in 2017.
That is the news from Auto Motor und Sport, having earlier […]
20/06/2017 Carey ‘proud’ to revive European F1 races Jun.20 (GMM) F1 chiefs say they are proud to be bringing two traditional European races back to the sport's calendar.
After a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Geneva, the FIA […]
17/03/2015 Furious Red Bull finding little support Mar.17 (GMM) So far, Red Bull is finding little support in its quest for immediate changes to the rules. Ferrari has already made clear it is content for now, particularly as it has […]
05/05/2017 Indycar boss says Alonso move good for F1 too May 5 (GMM) Indycar boss Mark Miles thinks Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray is good not only for the American series, but also formula one.
This week, F1 chief Chase Carey said of the […]
10/06/2017 Alonso meets in Montreal with F1 boss Carey Jun.10 (GMM) After repeating his threat to quit F1, Fernando Alonso sat down with the sport's new CEO Chase Carey.
Alonso, who Carey says is "one of our biggest stars", warned in […]
15/09/2016 Grosjean welcomes F1’s new American owners Sep.15 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has welcomed F1's new American owners, saying the 'American way' can be good for the sport.
It has been announced that US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty […]