Pundit defends Magnussen amid criticism

Aug.9 (GMM) A leading F1 correspondent has backed Kevin Magnussen amid criticism of the Haas driver’s racing style.
Magnussen won internet infamy with his “suck my b-lls” retort after Hungary, but Nico Hulkenberg had triggered the insult by accusing the Dane of being an unsporting driver.
Subsequently backing Hulkenberg in their assessment of Magnussen were two former drivers, Marc Surer and Jacques Villeneuve.
But Peter Nygaard, a correspondent for the Danish newspaper BT, says that’s unfair.
“Kevin drives to the limit and sometimes a bit over,” he said. “But that’s what you have to do in formula one, where the big boys play.
“Looking at the penalties, Daniil Kvyat has the most and Sebastian Vettel – who is a four time champion – has the same number as Kevin,” Nygaard added.
Nygaard hit back particularly at the criticism coming from 1997 world champion Villeneuve, saying the Canadian was also a “hard dog” as a youngster.
“But it’s always different when you’re retired and you’ve achieved what you wanted to,” he insisted. “It’s completely different when you’re on the track and trying to gain the respect of those around you.”
