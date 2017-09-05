Alonso wants to be ‘loyal’ to McLaren

16/06/2017 ‘Zero tension’ with Alonso – Zak Brown Jun.16 (GMM) Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, boss Zak Brown insists there is "zero tension" between the great British team and Fernando Alonso.
Even with McLaren rumoured to be splitting […]
04/09/2017 McLaren poised to announce 2018 Renault deal Sep.4 (GMM) McLaren is poised to announce its switch from Honda to Renault power for the 2018 season.
It was a weekend of high-politicking at Monza, with the outcome expected to be […]
10/08/2017 McLaren set for Indycar return in future Aug.10 (GMM) McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely.
That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open […]
30/05/2017 Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500 – Brown May 30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso might not return to do next year's Indy 500.
That is the news from Zak Brown, the new McLaren executive who engineered the Spaniard's controversial skipping […]
13/04/2017 Indy 500 ‘not step away from F1’ – Alonso Apr.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists his decision to skip next month's prestigious Monaco grand prix does not indicate his commitment to F1 is flagging.
"No, it (Indy) is a single race," […]
13/05/2017 McLaren and Honda to split – report May 13 (GMM) McLaren and Honda are now on the verge of F1 divorce.
That is the sensational claim of Germany's Auto Bild, as the Anglo-Japanese team's nightmare collaboration continued in […]
01/06/2017 McLaren-Honda struggles ‘tiring’ – Alonso Jun.1 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says McLaren-Honda's ongoing struggles in F1 are "tiring".
The Spaniard skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, but will return to his regular formula one duties […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future.
Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
09/06/2017 McLaren-Honda could split ‘in two races’ – report Jun.9 (GMM) The deadlines are now coming thick and fast amid the deteriorating McLaren-Honda relationship.
Reports this week suggested McLaren executive Zak Brown has imposed a 90-day […]
09/04/2017 No engine improvement date set – Honda Apr.9 (GMM) Honda is still not promising when it will be able to substantially fix its badly struggling 2017 engine.
As it emerges McLaren boss Eric Boullier met with Mercedes' Andy […]