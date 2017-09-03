Car failure to decide title – Todt

Sep.3 (GMM) Jean Todt thinks reliability will decide the outcome of the 2017 world championship.

The FIA president said he is enjoying the close battle between his old team, Ferrari, and reigning champions Mercedes.

“I am really enjoying watching it. Everything is still open,” Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper quotes the Frenchman as saying at Monza.

When asked if he thinks Sebastian Vettel or Lewis Hamilton will win in the end, Todt answered: “I believe the one who will lose is whoever experiences a failure.

“In the remaining eight races, a zero point (result) will be very difficult to recover.”



