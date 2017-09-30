Gasly release for Super Formula finale not decided

27/09/2017 Sponsor says Kvyat out for ‘two races only’ Sep.27 (GMM) A Toro Rosso sponsor says Daniil Kvyat could be back in the car in a month.
The junior Red Bull team has announced that Kvyat has been sidelined for "the next grands prix" […]
29/09/2017 Kvyat will ‘maybe’ return in 2017 – Gasly Sep.29 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has confirmed reports he is not sure how many races he will contest for Toro Rosso this year.
What is fairly certain is that the 21-year-old Frenchman will be […]
19/01/2017 GP2 champion Gasly heads to Japan Jan.19 (GMM) Reigning GP2 champion will keep his skills sharp this year in Japan's top tier of open wheel racing.
Just like his GP2 champion predecessor Stoffel Vandoorne last year, it […]
11/09/2017 Gasly hoping to make F1 debut in Malaysia Sep.11 (GMM) Pierre Gasly has not denied he looks set to become the newest rookie in formula one.
Over the weekend, multiple authoritative sources including Germany's major newspaper […]
26/07/2016 Kvyat set for Red Bull split – report Jul.26 (GMM) Red Bull does not intend to renew its contract with Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat for 2017.
That is the claim of the Russian news agency Izvestia, citing the information of […]
06/12/2016 Gasly aims to race in 2018 French GP return Dec.6 (GMM) New GP2 champion Pierre Gasly has set his sights on being in F1 in time for France's calendar return in 2018.
As a Red Bull junior, the 20-year-old had hoped to debut for […]
19/09/2017 Toro Rosso a better fit for Honda – Yamamoto Sep.19 (GMM) Honda thinks Toro Rosso could be a better fit for the Japanese marque than McLaren.
After the split was announced in Singapore, Honda's senior F1 chief Masashi Yamamoto said […]
22/06/2016 Tost hopes to keep Toro Rosso drivers for 2017 Jun.22 (GMM) Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost said he would be happy if the Faenza team lined up with the same drivers in 2017.
It looks almost certain that team owner Red Bull will trigger […]
02/10/2016 Kvyat ‘not interested’ in Gasly rumours Oct.2 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is not considering the possibility that Pierre Gasly will end his F1 career at the tender age of 22.
The young Russian admits his demotion from Red Bull […]