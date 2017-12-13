Hamilton not targeting Alonso’s ‘triple crown’

Dec.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he does not want to emulate Fernando Alonso in targeting motor racing’s unique ‘triple crown’.
As Alonso tackled the Indy 500 last year, the Spaniard revealed that as a former Monaco GP winner, he would like to win Le Mans as well and one day join Graham Hill in completing the super-rare feat.
Quadruple world champion Hamilton, however, says he only has eyes for F1.
“It’s very difficult to do something unique and different today,” he told Brazil’s UOL.
“In the past there were drivers who raced in several different categories, but I don’t have the desire to do that.
“I admire what Alonso wants to do, but for me formula one is the maximum experience a driver can have,” the Mercedes driver added.
In fact, Hamilton has said that although a new deal with Mercedes could mean he may target Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven titles, he doesn’t set that goal.
“I have other qualities and projects that I am interested in and good at,” said the Briton.
“In the coming years you will see what they are but it’s more than racing. One day I’ll hang up my gloves and that’s what I’ll do. I hope people accept that appreciate it in the same way that they do with my driving,” Hamilton said.
27/05/2017 Hamilton scoffs at Alonso’s Indy rivals May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has apparently scoffed at the level of competition facing Fernando Alonso ahead of Sunday's Indy 500.
Not long after this weekend's prestigious F1 race, […]
23/05/2015 Symonds urges Bottas to consider staying May 23 (GMM) Pat Symonds has urged Valtteri Bottas to consider pledging his future to Williams. Symonds, the team's highly-experienced technical boss who has worked alongside champions […]
18/04/2017 Massa surprised Button not testing in Bahrain Apr.18 (GMM) Felipe Massa says he cannot understand why Jenson Button is not testing for McLaren before contesting next month's Monaco grand prix.
Some have argued that a driver of the […]
24/04/2017 McLaren crisis ‘worse’ for Alonso – Boullier Apr.24 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's performance crisis is "worse" for Fernando Alonso than it is for his rookie 2017 teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.
That is the claim of the struggling, once-great […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future.
Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar.
The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018.
This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
09/08/2017 McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore Aug.9 (GMM) McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year.
In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled […]
30/05/2017 Alonso may not do 2018 Indy 500 – Brown May 30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso might not return to do next year's Indy 500.
That is the news from Zak Brown, the new McLaren executive who engineered the Spaniard's controversial skipping […]
25/05/2017 Alonso at Indy doesn’t hurt F1 – Steiner May 25 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has played down claims Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray this weekend hurts formula one.
F1 chief executive Chase Carey has said it would be better if the […]