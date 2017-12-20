Rosberg replacing Lauda as German F1 pundit

11/10/2016 Rosberg can really win title now – Prost Oct.11 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost thinks Nico Rosberg is now in a prime position to charge for his first drivers' title.
"A 33 point lead starts to be important," the quadruple world […]
09/04/2017 Prost doubts Rosberg will return Apr.9 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one.
Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after 'retiring': once in 1993 after […]
20/09/2015 Renault hints Grosjean leaving Enstone team Sep.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean's switch to Haas for 2016 was all but confirmed on Sunday. It is well known that Lotus, Grosjean's current team, is in detailed talks with Renault about a […]
22/09/2016 ‘Strong’ Rosberg can beat Hamilton – Prost Sep.22 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost has joined those who think Nico Rosberg has a real chance of winning the 2016 world championship.
The German's Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton has won […]
27/09/2016 Prost backs Ocon amid Renault rumours Sep.27 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost has backed his countryman Esteban Ocon to keep climbing the sport's ladder.
With back-to-back European F3 and GP3 titles, the 20-year-old leapt from […]
31/08/2017 Prost confirms apology to Verstappen Aug.31 (GMM) F1 legend Alain Prost has revealed he apologised to Max Verstappen.
The apology followed the latest Renault engine problem for Red Bull's incredibly frustrated young Dutch […]
24/06/2016 Prost says Baku coverage ‘a disaster’ Jun.24 (GMM) Alain Prost has described the coverage of last weekend's inaugural race in Baku as a "disaster".
While the street circuit itself was lauded for its spectacular layout and […]
05/07/2016 Hamilton trashed room in Baku – Lauda Jul.5 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton destroyed a hospitality room after crashing in Baku qualifying.
F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda made the revelation on Austrian […]
29/11/2017 Rosberg not ruling out full-time TV role Nov.29 (GMM) Nico Rosberg is not ruling out replacing F1 legend Niki Lauda as a full-time television pundit on German television.
During the broadcast of the 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi […]