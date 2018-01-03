Less overtaking due to teams, not cars – Whiting

07/06/2016 No Baku night race plans yet – promoter Jun.7 (GMM) F1's newest street venue has no immediate plans to step up to night race status.
Although all eyes are on Montreal ahead of this weekend's Canadian round, the sport will […]
10/03/2016 FIA approves Mugello for F1 races Mar.10 (GMM) While Charlie Whiting was at Watkins Glen (US), FIA inspectors were also in Italy. Whiting, the F1 race director, visited the iconic Watkins Glen circuit in New York and […]
04/05/2016 Cockpit shield may be delayed until 2018 – report May 4 (GMM) The introduction of cockpit-mounted head protection may need to wait until 2018, according to a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. That is despite the fact F1 race […]
29/04/2016 FIA confirms ‘Aeroscreen’ under consideration Apr.29 (GMM) The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept is in the running to be introduced in formula one. Daniel Ricciardo tested the windshield-style driver cockpit […]
23/10/2017 Lauda to seek out Whiting after Verstappen penalty Oct.23 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he will speak to F1 race director Charlie Whiting after Max Verstappen's controversial expulsion from the podium in Austin.
The Red Bull driver was only told […]
30/07/2016 Lauda, teams want less FIA interference Jul.30 (GMM) F1's top teams are pleading with race director Charlie Whiting to ease his stance when it comes to 'track limits'.
In Thursday's Strategy Group meeting, officials for […]
18/09/2017 Argentina could return in 2019 – Whiting Sep.18 (GMM) Argentina could be eying a return to F1.
Canal F1 Latin America reports that F1 race director Charlie Whiting recently inspected the old Buenos Aires circuit, which last […]
03/07/2016 ‘Dangerous’ kerbs cause a stir in Austria Jul.3 (GMM) Troublesome kerbs have been causing a stir this weekend in Austria.
Several cars, including that of championship leader Nico Rosberg, have had suspension destroyed over the […]