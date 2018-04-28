Bottas not worried about Mercedes rumours

Apr.28 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he isn’t worried about the ‘silly season’ speculation regarding 2019.

The Finn’s Mercedes contract is expiring, and Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon have been linked with his seat for next year.

“Not really,” Bottas told C More broadcaster when asked if it is distracting.

“I know what the situation is. If things continue as they are then there is no concern at all,” he added.

He is undoubtedly referring to the fact that, while humbled in 2017, Bottas is now highly competitive alongside quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“There is always talk in formula one, and I have the same thing every year,” Bottas said.

“There are always people who want to speculate, and there always will be.”

As for going eye-to-eye with Hamilton this year, Bottas answered: “Of course it feels good.

“I think my performance is on a good level and will only get better, so surely the direction is up.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

