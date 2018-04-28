Bottas not worried about Mercedes rumours

22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
22/12/2016 Mercedes, Hamilton baulked at Wehrlein solution Dec.22 (GMM) It is now almost certain that Mercedes will head into 2017 with Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate.
Authoritative reports say Felipe Massa has agreed to scrap […]
24/05/2015 Bottas’ Ferrari link ‘flattering’ – Williams May 24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is shaping up as the star player in this year's 'silly season'. The annual round of speculation and counter-rumour regarding the movement of drivers within […]
04/09/2017 Bottas staying at Mercedes in 2018 – Lauda Sep.4 (GMM) Mercedes is now poised to announce that Valtteri Bottas is staying put for 2018.
Team boss Toto Wolff said at Monza that keeping the Finn at the team for a second season is a […]
26/08/2016 Button to ‘probably’ stay in F1 Aug.26 (GMM) Jenson Button says his plans beyond 2016 will be known "soon".
It is strongly rumoured that McLaren-Honda will end its seven-year relationship with the 2009 world champion […]
25/08/2017 Palmer pushing to keep Renault seat Aug.25 (GMM) Jolyon Palmer says he is determined to try to keep his place at Renault for 2018.
The Briton has scored zero points this year while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg amassed a […]
07/07/2017 Wehrlein admits Sauber atmosphere ‘different’ Jul.7 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein is not ruling out staying at Sauber next year.
That is despite recent rumours suggesting the shock departure of boss Monisha Kaltenborn was linked with a […]
24/02/2017 Bottas has ‘no problem’ with sharing telemetry Feb.24 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he has "no problem" sharing telemetry with teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
Earlier, Mercedes regular and triple world champion Hamilton stirred up a […]
06/01/2017 Bottas ready to win in F1 – trainer Jan.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is ready to win races in formula one, according to his trainer.
Antti Vierula once worked with Lewis Hamilton, and now his current client Bottas is actually […]